Israel's cabinet has approved an initial pilot of the International Stabilisation Force to enter Gaza to disarm Hamas, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Israel's goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas," the ministry posted on X.

It said Israel would continue to work with the US and the Board of Peace on all matters related to Gaza. It also accused Hamas of violating agreements and said it remains the "only obstacle to progress in Gaza".

"No reconstruction in Gaza will begin before Hamas is disarmed and the entire Strip is demilitarised," the ministry said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not immediately elaborate on the numbers or provenance of the ISF personnel to be admitted. Israel said it would also work to meet civilian needs, including sanitation and winter preparedness.

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Board of Peace, welcomed the cabinet's decision as a "critical and meaningful step on the long and difficult road ahead".

"It paves the way for the initial deployment and brings us closer to the practical work of demilitarisation, transition and recovery," he said on X.

A report from the Board of Peace earlier this month warned the UN Security Council Israel and Hamas have been failing to meet commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement that was signed last year.

The report called for Israel to quickly make decisions for the entry of the ISF and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the body expected to take over civilian governing, The National previously reported. It also urged Israel to lift restrictions that prevent shelter and other supplies from entering Gaza.

“Every day that Israel continues strikes against Hamas targets, it delays putting Hamas’s agreement to the road map to the test,” the report said.

“Meanwhile, Hamas militant activity continues … and the population faces another winter in tents and rubble.”

The Board of Peace also said Israel had failed to make decisions required to establish a Palestinian civilian police force to replace Hamas.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the board, has previously accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of holding up the measures.

“These are things we’re asking Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop obstructing,” he told Bloomberg News last week.

“If he no longer wishes to continue on with President Trump’s plan, then he should let the president know that directly, so immense time and efforts can be spared.”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said two employees in Gaza were killed by an Israeli strike on Friday. MSF said the attack struck one of its clinics, and said its premises were clearly marked, with the location communicated to the Israeli military.

Israel's military said the two people were members of Hamas who were "acting as security guards at a clinic operated by MSF". It also said the strike was "not directed at a hospital, and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area".

The workers' deaths follow a recent increase in Israeli strikes across Gaza.

Agencies contributed to this report