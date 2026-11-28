The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said two employees in Gaza were killed in an attack by Israel's military on Friday night.

“We are devastated and outraged by the killing of two of our colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight,” MSF said in a post on X.

“Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military.”

The Israeli military said it had killed two members of Hamas who were “acting as security guards at a clinic operated by MSF”, and claimed that “contrary to reports, the strike was not directed at a hospital, and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area”.

It identified the men killed as Ahmed Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, and alleged they were planning attacks on Israeli civilians and troops.

Mourners bid farewell to Ahmed Abu Hasira, an employee of Doctors Without Borders, during his funeral in Gaza city on Saturday. Ahmed Khmis for The National Show caption: Mourners bid farewell to Ahmed Abu Hasira, an employee of Do…

The air strike targeted a group of people at an MSF clinic close to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing witnesses who said several were wounded in the attack.

World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus offered condolences to MSF and the dead men’s families and called for such attacks to stop.

“Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable,” Mr Tedros said in a post on X.

A man weeps at the funeral of Ahmed Abu Hasira in Gaza city. Ahmed Khmis for The National Show caption: A man weeps at the funeral of Ahmed Abu Hasira in Gaza city.…

“Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked.”

MSF said the deaths raised the total number of its staff killed in Gaza to 17.

Israel continues to carry out attacks on Gaza despite agreeing to a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas in October last year.