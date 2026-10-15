Gulf-EU summit in Riyadh postponed amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

A summit of Gulf and EU leaders planned for next week in Riyadh has been postponed.

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council said on Thursday that attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport, meant the meeting would be rescheduled.

He said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of participating delegations amid continued threats to civilians.

The European Council said the partnership between the EU and GCC was of "great strategic importance to both regions".

"The EU remains committed to deepening this partnership and sustaining the momentum built since the first summit in October 2024," it said.

This would have been the second time that the leaders gathered in this format, designed to boost ties between the two regions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who travelled to Brussels for the first GCC-EU summit in late 2024, was scheduled to co-host the summit with European Council President Antonio Costa, in the presence of the EU's 27 leaders.

"A new date will be announced in due course," the European Council said.

Smoke rises from a fire at the Aramco refinery south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 3. Reuters Show caption: Smoke rises from a fire at the Aramco refinery south of Riya…

Houthi missile strikes have also damaged the kingdom's energy and maritime infrastructure.

'New route'

Speaking earlier in the day, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he expected the postponement of the summit "maybe for security reasons".

"We highly appreciate the dialogue between the EU and the Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia," he said.

Mr Radev said his country was pushing to develop a railway corridor to export Saudi oil through Syria, Turkey, Bulgaria and onwards to Europe, to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, currently under an Iranian blockade.

"I believe that this new route will find a place in our discussions and solutions and decisions within the European Union," he said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he is pushing for a new rail export route for Saudi oil to Europe through his country. EPA Show caption: Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he is pushing for …

Gulf states had hoped that the summit would pave the way for the harmonisation of Schengen visa waivers.

There are different rules depending on states, with the UAE benefiting from an exemption, while citizens from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman are granted five-year multiple entry visas.

EU states have strengthened their relationship with the Gulf since the start of the Iran war, portraying themselves as a reliable ally. Countries like France and Italy have sent air defence systems to the UAE and more recently to Saudi Arabia.