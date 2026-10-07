Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives blood to launch country's donation drive

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has donated blood, launching the kingdom’s annual national donation campaign for this year, Saudi state media has reported.

The campaign aims to promote regular voluntary blood donation and increase public awareness of its importance, while helping secure sufficient supplies of blood and blood products for patients, including those with cancer, blood disorders and critical or emergency medical conditions, the Sauid Press Agency reported.

More than 900,000 people donated blood in Saudi Arabia in 2025, according to the news agency, as the kingdom seeks to increase voluntary donations and maintain a sustainable national blood supply.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donates blood. Photo: SPA Show caption: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donates blood. Photo:…

Last year’s campaign, also launched by Prince Mohammed, helped quadruple the number of donors and recorded more than 65,000, the highest figure in the history of Saudi blood banks, according to authorities.

All donations recorded during the campaign were voluntary, with more than 85 per cent coming from first-time donors. The blood collected supported more than 63,000 patients, while platelet and plasma donations each benefited about 10,000 people, the SPA said.