Young people hailed as 'cornerstone' of Dubai blood drive as donations surge

The number of young people giving blood in Dubai has risen by more than 10 per cent in three years – with health authorities eager for even more to roll up their sleeves to deliver life-saving support.

People between the ages of 18 and 30 were responsible for nearly a quarter of all donations made last year, the emirate's blood centre chief said.

Dr May Rouf, president and medical director of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, said the age group were crucial to the success of the nation's donation programme.

“The youth demographic aged between 18 and 30 years is the cornerstone of a sustainable and safe national blood donation programme,” she told The National.

“This steady annual increase of 3.5 per cent over the past three years is a remarkable achievement.”

The centre is keen to encourage more young people to step up through awareness campaigns, including at universities.

While all blood types are invaluable, Dr Rouf said O positive is especially important due to its high level of compatibility with patients.

The centre received more than 64,000 units of blood last year from 70,000 donations, making up about half of the nation's stocks.

People aged 35 to 55 were recognised as the most generous contributors, according to the centre's data.

The UAE regularly holds blood donation drives to support the health sector. The National

Dr Rouf said measures were in place to ensure there is never a shortage in the essential supply.

“All blood banks in the UAE, including the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, have prepared strategies to avoid blood shortage scenarios,” she said.

The centre has implemented a yellow alert system, which notifies the staff when quantities of a certain blood type in the bank are dwindling.

“In such cases, we immediately reach out to donors from our expansive database to come and donate and we initiate dedicated campaigns,” said Dr Rouf.

Dr Rouf stressed the vital role played by blood donors in treating a range of conditions, such as the blood disorder thalassemia, other genetic diseases and in cases involving severe blood loss.

“The centre is the primary blood supplier for the Thalassemia Centre, government hospitals, and 43 private hospitals in Dubai,” she said.

She said there is a growing demand for blood stock in the UAE for open heart surgeries, fracture operations, malignant diseases treatment units, and other blood diseases.

The centre launched its 'My Blood' phone app in 2017 to make it even easier to donate.

It holds regular campaigns to highlight its work, such as the annual “My Blood for My Country” initiative, first held in 2012.

“This campaign has not only increased awareness of the importance of blood donation but also inspired many public members to take part, especially with the Dubai Crown Prince [Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed] himself leading by example as the first donor.”

Read More Number of blood donors on the rise in Abu Dhabi

Who can't donate?

The centre says some groups of people are unfortunately unable to give blood.

Those ineligible include people with blood-transmissible infectious diseases, such as Aids, hepatitis, syphilis, and malaria, and those with inherited blood diseases, acute anaemia, or cancer.

“Also individuals exhibiting symptoms of general illnesses such as colds, influenza, sore throat, herpes, abdominal pain, or any other infection are advised against donating blood at the time,” she said.

Dr Rouf added that those with newly-inked tattoos must wait six months post-procedure before donating blood.

This rule is in place to protect against potential health risks associated with new tattoos, such as blood-borne infections.