Q&A replay: US and Iran stand-off

The Middle East is on high alert, with regional powers pushing for de-escalation between the US and Iran by enabling a revival of nuclear negotiations.

It is hoped that talks, set to be held in Turkey on Friday, will ease tensions and resume diplomacy over the long-running dispute about Iran's nuclear programme.

Sparked by the Iranian regime’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, relations reached boiling point as Washington sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, to the Arabian Sea. Tehran has responded by warning it will “respond like never before” to any aggression.

Moderated by The National’s Aveen Karim, our panel of reporters and analysts examined the escalation, shared insights from interviews with Iranians and answered your questions live from around the world.