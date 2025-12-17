Dramatic video shows moment Qatar Airways plane had to abort landing

Strong crosswinds led to a dramatic moment for a Qatar Airways flight landing in Atlanta on Sunday.
Video viewed more than 780,000 times on X shows Qatar Airways flight QR755 appearing to come very close to a tailstrike while landing at landing in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the pilot manoeuvred due to incredibly high winds.
“We are aware of a video showing a Qatar Airways aircraft conducting a go-around at Atlanta International Airport (ATL) on 14 December 2025 due to strong crosswinds at the time of landing,” a statement from Qatar Airways provided to The National read.
“Go-arounds are a standard safety procedure in commercial aviation to ensure the highest safety margins for passengers and crew." The statement continued added that passenger safety is the highest priority for the airline.
Although the effect of strong crosswinds on planes can appear frightening to those observing landings, many pilots routinely deal with the less-than-ideal landing conditions.
This particular video recorded by aviation aficionado Kyle Franklin, however, elicited strong reactions.
“Whoa, did you see that?” exclaimed an individual heard just off camera as the plane appeared to come close to touching the ground.
A representative for the US Federal Aviation Administration told The National it did not have any report related to the incident.
QR755 is a non-stop flight from Doha to Atlanta.
