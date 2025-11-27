Drone strike hits Iraq's Khor Mor gasfield, causing widespread blackouts

A drone strike hit the major Khor Mor gasfield in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Wednesday night, halting all supplies to power stations and causing partial blackouts.

“We inform the citizens of the Kurdistan region that tonight at 11.30pm, due to a drone attack on the Khor Mor field, all gas exports to power stations were halted,” the natural resources and electricity ministries said.

Widespread power cuts have also affected large areas of the region, local officials said. Footage shared by local media showed a large fire after the attack.

“Currently, teams from both the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Electricity, along with Dana Gas company, are on the ground to follow up on the consequences of the incident and normalise the situation,” the ministries added.

A drop of 3,000 megawatts in power generation is expected in the Kurdistan region after the attack, said Kurdish Electricity Ministry spokesman Omed Ahmed.

The Kurdish region's Department of Media and Information said the attack had reduced electricity production. The government could now only supply power for five hours a day instead of 24 hours, it added.

The Prime Minister of the regional government, Masrour Barzani, condemned the attack and called on Baghdad to hold the perpetrators accountable. He also urged the US to provide defensive equipment to protect “civilian infrastructure”.

“I condemn the cowardly attack on the Khor Mor gasfield in the strongest terms and urge the federal government to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Mr Barzani said on X. “The usual terrorists or whoever may be behind tonight’s attacks cannot be allowed to repeat these crimes or be released on bail, as in the past.”

Located in Chamchamal district near Sulaymaniyah, the field has come under several rocket and drone attacks in recent years that Kurdish authorities have blamed on Iran-backed militia groups. In April 2024, four Yemeni workers were killed in a drone strike on the centre.

Iraq's Security Media Cell called the attack “treacherous” and a “serious terrorist act.” It added that there were no casualties.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes more than two weeks after Iraq held parliamentary elections in which many Iran-aligned factions performed well.

“I also urge our American and international partners to provide the defensive equipment necessary to protect our civilian infrastructure, and to support us in taking serious action to deter these attacks on our people and our progress,” Mr Barzani said.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have a 35 per cent stake each in the Pearl Petroleum consortium, the operator of Khor Mor. Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, is looking to boost domestic output of natural gas to support power generation and reduce reliance on imports from countries such as Iran.