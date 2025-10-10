Turkey lifts ban on Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport amid PKK peace process

Turkey has agreed to lift the flight ban it placed on Iraq's Sulaymaniyah International Airport more than two years ago over alleged Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) activity in the area, flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Iraq's Kurdistan region announced on Thursday.

The decision was announced after a meeting by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara. Mr Barzani thanked his Turkish counterpart for the order, which was made during the meeting, according to a statement by the Kurdish presidency.

"This decision is a testament to the robust relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Turkiye, which we believe will significantly enhance mutual cooperation for the benefit of both sides," the statement said.

The announcement was also confirmed by Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency on their Kurdish account on X.

Turkish Airlines welcomed the resumption of flights.

“As the flag carrier, we continue to proudly represent Turkey in the skies around the world. In line with this vision, we are thrilled to soon reunite our Sulaymaniyah route with the skies once again,” said Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications for Turkish Airlines.

“With our Sulaymaniyah flights, which will operate regularly seven days a week, we aim to contribute to further strengthening the commercial, cultural, and touristic ties between Iraq and Turkey,” he added.

President Nechirvan Barzani met with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: The Presidency Of The Kurdistan Region Iraq

Ankara imposed the initial flight ban in April 2023 in response to what it said was growing activity of the outlawed PKK across Sulaymaniyah province. On Monday, Turkey had once again extended the ban for another three months.

Turkish officials have repeatedly accused the Sulaymaniyah-based Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the two main Kurdish ruling parties, of harbouring and supporting the PKK. The party has denied the accusation and has welcomed the outlawed group's announcement to disarm as part of a historic peace process with the Turkish state.

The group waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for decades in an attempt to secure greater rights for the country's Kurdish minority which makes up about one-fifth of the population. It is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

In May, the PKK agreed to dissolve and in July began destroying its weapons in a symbolic ceremony held near Sulaymaniyah. Kurdish politicians, including Mr Barzani, have played a key role in the peace process and disarmament of the PKK.

While most of the PKK members in Iraq live in areas under control of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Turkey-Iraq border security forces are under federal control.

