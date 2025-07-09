Jailed PKK leader Ocalan speaks on camera for first time in 25 years

The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has made his first appearance on camera in more than two decades, as he reiterated a call for the group to lay down its weapons and move towards non-violent politics.

The PKK and its “national liberation war strategy have come to an end,” Abdullah Ocalan said in a video message dated June 19, 2025 and released on Wednesday.

“I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons, and I call on you to realise this principle,” Ocalan told his PKK members in the seven-minute address.

Ocalan, whose group is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been held in a remote prison on Imrali Island in the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, since being captured by Turkish security forces in 1999. The last time he appeared on camera was during his trial and in the latest video he is seen with white hair and a fuller figure.

Ocalan founded the PKK in the 1970s and the group waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for decades, in an attempt to secure greater rights for the country's Kurdish minority. About one fifth of Turkey's population is ethnically Kurdish.

The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people on both sides and the PKK became Ankara's number one security priority.

Ocalan first called on PKK members to disarm and dissolve the group in February, in a move that opened the pathway to end one of the Middle East’s most intractable conflicts. At the time, his message was read out by members of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish political party, the People’s Democracy and Equality Party (DEM).

The call came after a prolonged process initiated by an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the ultranationalist politician Devlet Bahceli, to offer greater freedom for Ocalan in exchange for the PKK’s dissolution.

In May the PKK agreed to dissolve and this week said it will begin the process of disarming by destroying some of its weapons in a ceremony in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Many PKK members live in mountainous areas of Kurdish-majority parts of northern Iraq.

Kurdish politicians in Turkey, who distinguish themselves from the PKK, are pushing for Ankara to move faster in what they describe as a democratisation process aimed at securing peace. The central government has framed the process as aiming to achieve a “terror-free Turkey” after more than four decades of conflict with the militant group.

Ocalan appears surrounded by members of a study group composed of other prisoners in the video. DEM party officials have previously confirmed he has been allowed to meet a small number of other prisoners in the months since the opening with Turkish authorities began.

It was not known who filmed the footage or how permission for its release was granted. DEM officials have met Ocalan in jail several times in recent months and on Monday they met Mr Erdogan for the second time in four months.

From left, DEM members Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Justice and Development (AK) Party deputy chairman Efkan Ala and head of Turkish Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin hold a meeting in Ankara top discuss the PKK. EPA

As part of the process, Kurdish politicians in Turkey are broadly calling for better prison conditions for Ocalan and the formation of a parliamentary commission to solidify the opening with the PKK in Turkish law. That could lead to amendments to the country’s anti-terrorism laws to determine the fate of current PKK members and enable their return to Turkey without legal repercussions. They also want greater rights to use the Kurdish language and an end to curbs on Kurdish political activity.

The PKK has framed its initial disarming this week as a way of pushing for firmer action from the Turkish state on these issues. In the video, Ocalan warned against tit-for-tat demands and called on his members to lay down their weapons.

“The voluntary laying down of arms as a general part of the process and the work of the comprehensive commission to be established in the Turkish parliament, authorised by law, are important,” Ocalan said. “It is imperative to show care and sensitivity in taking steps without falling into the vicious logic, you/me first.”

The Turkish government has not spoken in great depth about the PKK dissolution process, but senior officials have generally voiced support for its continuation. "There is, and cannot be, any step in the terror-free Turkey efforts that would tarnish the memory of our martyrs or hurt their spirits," Mr Erdogan said on Wednesday in remarks to MPs from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). He previously said the process “will gain momentum once the terrorist organisation begins to implement its decision to lay down arms".

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin travelled to the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, where the process of the PKK’s dissolution and disarmament was the main agenda item in his meetings with senior Iraqi officials, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported. While most of the PKK members in Iraq live in areas under control of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, the Turkey-Iraq border security forces are under federal control, and Ankara appears keen to have central buy-in for the process.

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

Houses 13,309 people, 2,092 families, 62 per cent children

Of the adult population, 49 per cent men, 51 per cent women (not including foreigners annexe)

Most from Deir Ezzor and Raqqa

950 foreigners linked to ISIS and their families

NGO Blumont runs camp management for the UN

One of the nine official (UN recognised) camps in the region

'Munich: The Edge of War' Director: Christian Schwochow Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons Rating: 3/5

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20Beekeeper %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Ayer%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJason%20Statham%2C%20Josh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Emmy%20Raver-Lampman%2C%20Minnie%20Driver%2C%20Jeremy%20Irons%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

'Top Gun: Maverick' Rating: 4/5 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers