Smoke billows over a neighbourhood of Sulaymaniyah city in the Kurdistan region of Iraq after armed clashes on Friday. AFP
News

MENA

Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure Lahur Jangi Talabani arrested after clashes in Sulaymaniyah

Local court says arrest warrants were issued for Mr Talabani and other opposition figures due to alleged 'crimes'

Mina Aldroubi
Mina Aldroubi

August 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A senior politician in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was arrested on Friday after a night of heavy clashes in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah between security forces.

Lahur Jangi Talabani, a top opposition figure who is a former member of one of the ruling parties in the Kurdistan Regional Government, was arrested from a hotel in the city following a court order.

According to a senior adviser to the Kurdistan region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, Mr Talabani's arrest was related to a power struggle within the ruling Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party (PUK).

"It was reported that Mr Talabani surrendered while his brother was injured and arrested in the clashes," the adviser told The National.

He said Mr Talabani, who is now a leader of the opposition People's Front party, may face “political isolation, the dismantling of his forces, and potentially being expelled from Kurdistan”.

A spokesman for the Sulaymaniyah court, Judge Salah Hassan, told the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw that arrest warrants were issued for Mr Talabani and other opposition figures due to alleged "crimes".

No further details were disclosed.

A statement by the Prime Minister of the KRG, Masrour Barzani, early on Friday said his office was working with all parties to end the clashes in Sulaymaniyah.

“These disturbances and clashes occurring in Sulaymaniyah are targeting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region. Therefore, it is necessary for all parties to take responsibility and implement those agreements, ensuring that the youth of this country are not sacrificed,” Mr Barzani said.

“Any issues or grievances must be addressed through legal means."

Mr Talabani was the co-president of the PUK alongside his cousin Bafel Talabani until 2021. A power struggle between the two pushed his cousin to declare himself the sole leader of the party following the dismissal of figures close to Mr Talabani.

This is the second arrest of an opposition figure in Sulaymaniyah in under two weeks, following the detention of New Generation party leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12.

Mr Abdulwahid's party holds 15 of the 100 seats in the autonomous northern region's parliament.

His detention stemmed from a six-month prison sentence handed down in absentia after he repeatedly failed to attend hearings in a defamation case filed by a former member of parliament.

