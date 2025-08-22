Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure Lahur Jangi Talabani arrested after clashes in Sulaymaniyah

A senior politician in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was arrested on Friday after a night of heavy clashes in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah between security forces.

Lahur Jangi Talabani, a top opposition figure who is a former member of one of the ruling parties in the Kurdistan Regional Government, was arrested from a hotel in the city following a court order.

According to a senior adviser to the Kurdistan region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, Mr Talabani's arrest was related to a power struggle within the ruling Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party (PUK).

"It was reported that Mr Talabani surrendered while his brother was injured and arrested in the clashes," the adviser told The National.

He said Mr Talabani, who is now a leader of the opposition People's Front party, may face “political isolation, the dismantling of his forces, and potentially being expelled from Kurdistan”.

A spokesman for the Sulaymaniyah court, Judge Salah Hassan, told the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw that arrest warrants were issued for Mr Talabani and other opposition figures due to alleged "crimes".

No further details were disclosed.

A statement by the Prime Minister of the KRG, Masrour Barzani, early on Friday said his office was working with all parties to end the clashes in Sulaymaniyah.

“These disturbances and clashes occurring in Sulaymaniyah are targeting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region. Therefore, it is necessary for all parties to take responsibility and implement those agreements, ensuring that the youth of this country are not sacrificed,” Mr Barzani said.

“Any issues or grievances must be addressed through legal means."

Mr Talabani was the co-president of the PUK alongside his cousin Bafel Talabani until 2021. A power struggle between the two pushed his cousin to declare himself the sole leader of the party following the dismissal of figures close to Mr Talabani.

This is the second arrest of an opposition figure in Sulaymaniyah in under two weeks, following the detention of New Generation party leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12.

Mr Abdulwahid's party holds 15 of the 100 seats in the autonomous northern region's parliament.

His detention stemmed from a six-month prison sentence handed down in absentia after he repeatedly failed to attend hearings in a defamation case filed by a former member of parliament.

Florence and the Machine – High as Hope

Three stars

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

RESULTS 6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 6.35pm: Race of Future – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 2,410m

Winner: Global Storm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Azure Coast, Antonio Fresu, Pavel Vashchenko 7.45pm: Business Bay Challenge – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Storm Damage, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 20.20pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed (TB) $100,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Appreciated, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Singspiel Stakes – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O'Meara 9.30pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Meraas, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures