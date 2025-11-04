Iraq to halt oil product imports after achieving self-sufficiency, PM says

Iraq will no longer import oil products such as gasoline and diesel, as the Opec member has achieved self-sufficiency through increased hydrocarbons production and the opening of new refineries, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said.

Mr Al Sudani directed a halt on imports of gasoline, diesel and kerosene, according to a statement on Tuesday.

“Following significant efforts over the past three years, after operating new oil refineries as part of the self-sufficiency plan, and given that our domestic production of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene has reached levels exceeding domestic consumption, the Prime Minister has directed the cessation of imports of these products,” the statement added.

Mr Al Sudani also directed the Oil Products Distribution Company to “regulate domestic consumption and allocate the surplus for export”.

Iraq has been struggling with a power crisis for years now. Despite being Opec’s second-largest producer, Iraq is dependent on Iran for about a third of its electricity needs.

Last year, Iraq’s installed capacity stood at about 27,000 megawatts, but summer demand regularly exceeds 45,000MW. This has led to rolling blackouts during peak summer heat, when temperatures top 50°C in southern provinces.

The US's decision in March not to renew a waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran, as part of US President Donald Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, further worsened the situation.

The shortfall was also worsened this year after Iran reduced natural gas supplies by half to meet domestic demand, cutting nearly 4,000MW from the grid in July.

To deal with the situation, Iraq in August signed an emergency deal with Turkey’s Karpowership company to use two vessels – mobile power plants – off the coast of the southern province of Basra.

In April, the country also signed agreements with American companies, GE Vernova and UGT Renewables, to produce 27,000MW of electricity. The US embassy said the deals were worth “billions of dollars” at the time of signing, but did not give further details.

Iraq has also signed a multibillion-dollar deal for a fully integrated energy project with TotalEnergies in the south. Another deal is with Germany's Siemens Energy.

Iraq is also working on regional electricity interconnections with Jordan and the Gulf region, and on expanding its ties with Turkey. It plans to add 7,000MW from renewable energy by 2030.

