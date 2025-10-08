Iraq signs Majnoon oilfield development agreement with ExxonMobil

Iraq on Wednesday signed an agreement with the US energy company ExxonMobil to develop a major oilfield in the country's south, as Baghdad pushes to expand its hydrocarbons capacity.

The deal to develop the Majnoon oilfield marks a “significant step forward in the development of Iraq's oil sector and strengthens economic ties between Iraq and the United States,” a government statement said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani oversaw the signing ceremony, which was also attended by senior US diplomats in Iraq.

Iraq is keen to collaborate with major oil companies around the world, particularly US-based companies, to work on key oilfields, including the Majnoon field in Basra.

“All doors are open for major international companies to develop the oil sector,” Mr Al Sudani said.

The government is “keen to attract investments in the energy sector and develop it, especially in the field of gas exploitation”, he added.

Mr Al Sudani also underscored the importance of ExxonMobil's contribution to developing the infrastructure for oil exports from the country and the company's help in diversifying Iraq's export sources.

The utilisation of the latest technologies in the oil industry by Exxon Mobil has also raised the sector's performance and boosted Iraqi hydrocarbons production, he added.

Exxon was among the first western oil explorers allowed into Iraq, Opec's second-largest crude producer, in 2010 when the nation sought to rebuild its energy industry in the aftermath of the country’s invasion, the fall of president Saddam Hussein and the years of conflict that followed.

However, Exxon decided to exit its primary investment – a stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield in southern Iraq – early last year amid tough contractual terms, oil production caps imposed by the Opec+ group of oil producers, supply constraints and continuing political instability.

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The Laughing Apple Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Verve Decca Crossover)

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier, in Bangkok UAE fixtures Mon Nov 20, v China; Tue Nov 21, v Thailand; Thu Nov 23, v Nepal; Fri Nov 24, v Hong Kong; Sun Nov 26, v Malaysia; Mon Nov 27, Final (The winners will progress to the Global Qualifier)

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Schedule: Friday, January 12: Six fourball matches

Saturday, January 13: Six foursome (alternate shot) matches

Sunday, January 14: 12 singles

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

MATCH INFO Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 (20 ovs)

Kings XI Punjab 214/8 (20 ovs) Kolkata won by 31 runs

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

The biog Age: 46 Number of Children: Four Hobby: Reading history books Loves: Sports

MATCH INFO England 2

Cahill (3'), Kane (39') Nigeria 1

Iwobi (47')

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

Scorecard: England 458 & 119/1 (51.0 ov) South Africa 361 England lead by 216 runs with 9 wickets remaining