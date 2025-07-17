Drone hits oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

An explosive-laden drone struck an oilfield in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Thursday morning, the region’s security forces said, the latest in a series of attacks since early this month.

Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said the drone hit Tawke field in the Zakho Administration which is operated by Norwegian oil and gas company DNO. The attack is the second on the DNO-operated field since a wave of drone attacks started.

DNO, which operates the Tawke and Peshkabour oilfields in the Zakho area that borders Turkey, temporarily suspended production at the fields following explosions that caused no injuries, the counter-terrorism service said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Authorities in Kurdistan and the federal government in Baghdad have announced an investigation into the shadow incidents.

Another drone fell in a village outside Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, causing no casualties, the counter-terrorism service added.

The US condemned the drone attacks on oilfields in the Kurdish region in recent days.

"These attacks imperil Iraq’s stability and economic future. The Government of Iraq has a duty to protect its territory and all of its citizens," the State Department said.

"These strikes target international companies that are working with Iraq to invest in Iraq’s future," it added.

On Wednesday, at least four explosive-laden drones attacked oilfields in Kurdistan. The three oilfields are: Tawke and Peshkabir oilfields, and Ain Sifni oilfield operated by US-based Hunt Oil company. No casualties were reported, but the attacks caused damage.

Later on Wednesday, Apikur, a group of eight oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, said that a majority of its members, including those not attacked, have suspended production.

"The operators are assessing damage to production and other field facilities," Apikur said, without elaborating on the production cut. According to local officials, the region's total production was about 285,000 barrels per day.

It called on the federal government and Kurdistan authorities to "take additional measures to ensure the safety and security of our staff and facilities".

