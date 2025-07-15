Drones attack Khurmala oilfield in Iraq's Kurdish region

Two drones attacked Khurmala oilfield in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Monday night, counter-terrorism officials said.

There were no casualties and only material damage was recorded, said the Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information.

An investigation into the incident has been launched in co-ordination with security forces in the region, it added.

The regional Ministry of Natural Resources said the attack only resulted in damage to the oilfield's water pipes. It did not say whether production from Khurmala was affected.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khurmala oilfield is located near the Iraqi Kurdish city of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

Iraq has seen a spate of drone and rocket attacks over the past weeks. A drone laden with explosives was downed this month near Erbil International Airport, with the regional Interior Ministry blaming the Popular Mobilisation Forces for the attack.

The PMF is a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries now integrated into Iraq's armed forces.

In Baghdad, the federal government rejected this accusation against “an official Iraqi security institution”.

Erbil's airport has frequently been targeted by rocket and drone attacks in previous years. Iraq has been a frequent battleground for such attacks, often linked to regional proxy struggles.

The country has only recently begun to regain a measure of stability after decades of war and upheaval.

