Iraqi Kurds have offered help to their cousins in Syria and welcomed move by Turkey's Kurdistan Workers' Party to embark on a peace process. AFP
Iraqi Kurds have offered help to their cousins in Syria and welcomed move by Turkey's Kurdistan Workers' Party to embark on a peace process. AFP

News

MENA

The future of the Kurds: from dreams of independence to settling for peace

As dynamics shift in the Middle East, Kurds seek to preserve what they possess

Aveen Karim
Aveen Karim
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

April 21, 2025