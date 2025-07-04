Erbil airport in northern Iraq is a target as it hosts a US airbase. Reuters
Drone carrying explosives shot down near Iraq's Erbil airport

Several drone and rocket attacks have been reported across the country in recent days

July 04, 2025

A drone laden with explosives was shot down near Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Thursday, the latest in a spate of drone attacks around the country in recent days.

The counter-terrorism agency in the Kurdistan region said no casualties or damage had been reported, but the incident, at 9.58pm local time, delayed the landing of one aircraft.

It was unclear who was responsible for the attack.

Erbil's airport authority said “flight operations continued normally and the airport was not affected by any damage”.

The National has contacted authorities in Erbil for further comment.

Erbil is the capital of Iraq's three-province Kurdistan region. The airport often comes under attack as it hosts an American airbase with hundreds of military personnel.

The US usually blames such incidents on Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Iranian proxy groups have frequently threatened to expand attacks on US bases in the region.

A damaged building following missile attacks in Erbil in January last year. Reuters
A damaged building following missile attacks in Erbil in January last year. Reuters

In recent days, drone and rocket attacks have been reported in several areas of Iraq, including drones that landed in open spaces.

Earlier on Thursday, an explosive-packed drone fell near Kirkuk airport, which was also struck on Monday by two rockets, a senior security official told news agency AFP.

Kirkuk airport hosts Iraqi army units, federal police and the Hashed Al Shaabi, a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitary forces now integrated into Iraq's regular armed forces.

On Tuesday, Iraq's anti-aircraft defence engaged at least one drone near the key oil refinery of Baiji in Salaheddin province.

The incidents follow a 12-day aerial war between Iran and Israel that killed hundreds of people. During the war, several radar systems in Iraq were attacked by unidentified drones targeting military bases. Dozens of drones and missiles were seen flying through Iraqi airspace.

One drone hit a radar system at Al Taji military base, north of Baghdad. Another drone attacked the radar system at the Imam Ali airbase in the southern Dhi Qar province, according to the government in Baghdad.

Iraq has long been a battleground of drone and rocket attacks and has proved fertile ground for proxy wars. The country has only recently regained a semblance of stability after decades of devastating conflicts and turmoil.

