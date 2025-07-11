PKK fighters to lay down weapons at symbolic ceremony

After ending their decades-long armed struggle against the Turkish state, fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are set to lay down their weapons on Friday in a symbolic ceremony, to begin the process of disarming.

The PKK announced in May that it would disarm and disband in response to calls from jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan, as part of a peace process with Turkey's government. The group is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US and EU.

The ceremony, expected to take place near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, will be the first concrete step by the group towards disarmament, despite it being largely ceremonial and a gesture of goodwill.

Founded in the late 1970s by Ocalan, the PKK took up arms in 1984, beginning a string of bloody attacks on Turkish soil that sparked a conflict that cost more than 40,000 lives.

But in May the PKK said it would pursue a democratic struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish minority in line with the historic call by Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence in Turkey since 1999.

Few details have been released about the ceremony. Among those expected to attend were several legislators from DEM, Turkey's third-largest political party, who arrived in Sulaimaniyah on Thursday, and a handful of journalists.

It was not clear whether the ceremony would be broadcast.

The Kurdistan Community Union, an umbrella group that includes the PKK, previously issued invitations to the ceremony to media and local political parties, but these were rescinded on Tuesday due to the “security situation”.

Jabar Yawar, a former secretary general of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Peshmerga, told The National on Tuesday that “there was talk” of Sulaymaniyah Airport being the site.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party last week said the disarming of the PKK would begin “in a matter of days”. The coming days would be “extremely important for a Turkey free of terrorism”, spokesman Omer Celik said.

Ocalan pledged in a video message released on Wednesday that the disarmament process would be “implemented swiftly”.

“I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons. And I urge you to put this principle into practice,” he said.

