Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdish region come under renewed drone attack

At least four explosive-laden drones hit oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Wednesday morning, according to the region's counter-terrorism service.

The three oilfields are in Dohuk province, it said. These are Tawke and Peshkabir oil operated by Norway’s DNO company, and Hunt Oil facility operated by the US-affiliated HKN Energy, it added.

No casualties were reported, but the attacks caused material damages, it said.

DNO said it temporarily suspended production at the fields. "The damage assessment is under way and the company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed," said in a statement.

Over the past two days, three drones slammed into two oilfields in the region. Two of the drones attacked the Khurmala oilfield on Monday night in the regional capital, Erbil, and another drone struck Sarsang oilfield in Dohuk.

No group has claimed responsibility. They are part of an escalation of a shadowy campaign targeting the Kurdish region's energy infrastructure.

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3ECompany%3A%20Zywa%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202021%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Nuha%20Hashem%20and%20Alok%20Kumar%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20UAE%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%243m%3Cbr%3ECompany%20valuation%3A%20%2430m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.