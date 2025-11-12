Algeria agrees to pardon writer Boualem Sansal, says presidency

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to pardon French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who was sentenced to five years in prison in March, his office said on Wednesday.

Sansal, 81, who has cancer, had been living in France but was detained while visiting Algeria in November for statements to a French media outlet in which he endorsed Morocco's position that part of its territory was seized during French colonial rule and annexed to Algeria.

He was charged under Algeria’s anti-terrorism laws and convicted of “undermining national unity”.

In July, an Algerian court upheld a five-year prison sentence imposed on Sansal. France has urged Algeria to show clemency.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement that Mr Tebboune received a request for Sansal's pardon from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday.

Mr Tebboune “responded positively to this request … for humanitarian reasons,” the presidency said.

It added that the German state would cover the costs of transporting and treating Sansal.

Mr Steinmeier's office said on Monday that he had asked President Tebboune to pardon Sansal as “a humanitarian gesture”.

“Given Sansal's advanced age and fragile health condition”, Mr Steinmeier also “offered Sansal's relocation to Germany and subsequent medical care in our country”.

A pardon for Sansal “would be an expression of humanitarian spirit and political foresight”, Mr Steinmeier said.

“It would reflect my long-standing personal relationship with President Tebboune and the good relations between our countries.”

The writer's conviction and sentencing exacerbated tensions between Algeria and France, whose relations have reached an all-time low since French President Emmanuel Macron last year angered Algiers by recognising Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara region.

They slumped again after it emerged that Algeria had repeatedly refused to take back one of its citizens living illegally in France, who in February was arrested over a fatal stabbing in the eastern French city of Mulhouse.

France, meanwhile, ordered investigations into several Algerian influencers suspected of spreading hate speech online.

In April, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot succeeded in smoothing matters during a state visit, only for the situation to sour again after Algeria expelled 12 French officials from the embassy in Algiers in protest over the arrest of three Algerians in France accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of a government critic.

French diplomats have said such a move was unfair because the arrests were linked to a judicial, not a political, decision.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Federer's 19 grand slam titles Australian Open (5 titles) - 2004 bt Marat Safin; 2006 bt Marcos Baghdatis; 2007 bt Fernando Gonzalez; 2010 bt Andy Murray; 2017 bt Rafael Nadal French Open (1 title) - 2009 bt Robin Soderling Wimbledon (8 titles) - 2003 bt Mark Philippoussis; 2004 bt Andy Roddick; 2005 bt Andy Roddick; 2006 bt Rafael Nadal; 2007 bt Rafael Nadal; 2009 bt Andy Roddick; 2012 bt Andy Murray; 2017 bt Marin Cilic US Open (5 titles) - 2004 bt Lleyton Hewitt; 2005 bt Andre Agassi; 2006 bt Andy Roddick; 2007 bt Novak Djokovic; 2008 bt Andy Murray

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: BorrowMe ( BorrowMe.com ) Date started: August 2021 Founder: Nour Sabri Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace Size: Two employees Funding stage: Seed investment Initial investment: $200,000 Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East)

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language 2018: Formal work begins

November 2021: First 17 volumes launched

November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released

October 2023: Another 31 volumes released

November 2024: All 127 volumes completed