France examines sea options as it starts evacuating citizens in Iran and Israel via land

France is due to start evacuating its citizens in Iran and Israel by land, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday.

Mr Barrot also said that he had asked the ministry's crisis and support centre to present options for French citizens in Israel, believed to number a few thousand, to leave via the Mediterranean Sea. The air space of a dozen countries in the region remains closed.

The French decision comes days after some European countries made similar announcements.

"In this situation, France's voice is clear: it is peace and security for all," Mr Barrot said, as he called on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and in Gaza.

French citizens in Iran were invited to travel to the Armenian or Turkish borders before flying to France. Those who cannot make it to the border by their own means will be accompanied by convoys "by the end of the week," Mr Barrot said.

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, right, flanked by France's Delegate Minister for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin, announced at a press conference in Paris on June 19 that France would start evacuating its citizens from Israel and Iran. EPA

France, which will deploy civil servants at borders to help evacuees, will also organise buses for citizens in Israel to travel to Jordan and Egypt. "A flight will be chartered from Amman by the end of the week, depending on the opening of border crossings," Mr Barrot said.

Yet diplomatic staff will not be evacuated, the minister added, saying they would remain on the ground "to support French communities, in Israel as in Iran, in the trying period that they are going through." Iranian strikes landed overnight "several dozen meters away" the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Mr Barrot said.

Lithuania on Thursday evacuated non-essential diplomatic staff and their families from Tel Aviv after an Iranian missile landed 200 metres from its embassy. A number of countries, including the UK, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary have also pulled out some staff and their families.

The UK is planning for a “variety of scenarios and contingencies” for Britons stranded in Israel as the US said it was looking at evacuating Americans using cruise ships and flights.

Asked why the UK was not following the US example, a No 10 spokesman said: “There’s a huge amount of work being done in the background on contingency planning. It is a fast-moving situation and we keep all our advice and planning under constant review."

Mr Barrot has been entrusted by President Emmanuel Macron to put forward a diplomatic initiative in the coming days, in co-ordination with European partners, aimed at proposing a negotiated settlement to end the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Luggage of evacuees from Israel are seen outside of a Jewish community centre, after their arrival from Israel to the port of Larnaca, Cyprus. AP

Details on the initiative are yet to be unveiled but Foreign Ministers from France, Germany and the UK – known as the E3 – are expected to meet their Iranian counterpart Abbas Arghchi in Geneva on Friday after a phone call on Monday.

Mr Barrot did not confirm the meeting, despite an announcement earlier in the day from Iranian state media and European diplomatic sources. The EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, is also expected to attend the talks.

The E3 were the only European countries that took part in a failed 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that collapsed when the US withdrew under President Donald Trump three years later. There is a "very strong unity" between Germany, the UK and France on Iran, Mr Barrot said.

Should Iran acquire a nuclear bomb, it would represent an "existential threat" to Israel, the region, and Europe, Mr Barrot said. Iran insists its nuclear programme has civilian, not nuclear, goals. Israeli strikes on Iran, which started last Friday, were described by Israeli leaders as designed to prevent Iran from acquiring a bomb.

Mr Barrot said France was keen to continue diplomatic discussions with Iran.

"We stand ready, as we have done in recent months and years, to present a formula that guarantees the security interests of Israel, the region, and Europe, which concerns both Iran's nuclear programme, its ballistic missile programme, and its regional destabilisation activities," he said.

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

All about the Sevens Cape Town Sevens on Saturday and Sunday: Pools A – South Africa, Kenya, France, Russia; B – New Zealand, Australia, Spain, United States; C – England, Scotland, Argentina, Uganda; D – Fiji, Samoa, Canada, Wales HSBC World Sevens Series standing after first leg in Dubai 1 South Africa; 2 New Zealand; 3 England; 4 Fiji; 5 Australia; 6 Samoa; 7 Kenya; 8 Scotland; 9 France; 10 Spain; 11 Argentina; 12 Canada; 13 Wales; 14 Uganda; 15 United States; 16 Russia

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45' 1

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)