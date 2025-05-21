President Emmanuel Macron says France's Muslim population – the largest in Europe – must not be conflated with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. EPA
President Emmanuel Macron says France's Muslim population – the largest in Europe – must not be conflated with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. EPA

News

Europe

Macron to issue new measures to tackle Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of French society

Group's grass roots strategy to advance its agenda threatens national cohesion, report says

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

May 21, 2025