France's Macron raises prospect of EU ending co-operation agreements with Israel

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/07/syrian-president-ahmad-al-shara-lands-in-paris-for-historic-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/07/syrian-president-ahmad-al-shara-lands-in-paris-for-historic-visit/">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> has said the European Union should "increase pressure" on Israel over its blockade on Gaza, which is facing widespread starvation after 10 weeks of blockade. "We cannot continue as if nothing was happening, so we'll have to increase the pressure," Mr Macron said during an interview with French television TF1. Mr Macron added that it was an "open question" for Europeans whether "discussions, co-operation agreements with Israel must be continued as they stand." He becomes the most high-profile European leader to raise the question. Mr Macron pointed out it has already been asked by the Netherlands – a reference to a Dutch request sent earlier this month to the European Union's Foreign Affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, asking for a review of article two of the association agreement with Israel. Article two refers to both parties human rights obligations. The Dutch government <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/13/eu-faces-growing-pressure-to-review-agreement-with-israel-as-gaza-aid-blockade-tightens/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/13/eu-faces-growing-pressure-to-review-agreement-with-israel-as-gaza-aid-blockade-tightens/">views Israel's blockade,</a> enforced since March 2, as contrary to international humanitarian law. Calls for a review have also been made by Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Finland and Portugal. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/germanys-merz-discusses-gaza-with-netanyahu-ahead-of-maiden-visit-to-brussels/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/germanys-merz-discusses-gaza-with-netanyahu-ahead-of-maiden-visit-to-brussels/">Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's actions in Gaza</a> are "shameful," Mr Macron said. But he also recognised that European pressure on Israel is unlikely to influence its policies. "Today, we need the US. In truth, the one with leverage is President Trump," Mr Macron said. "I've had very harsh words towards [Israeli] Prime Minister Netanyahu, but France alone, even with other Europeans, we can put all the pressure of the world – he does not depend on us. He depends on US weapons." Mr Macron has regularly clashed with Mr Netanyahu in the past year, more recently on his plan to possibly recognise Palestinian statehood at an international conference in New York next month. Mr Netanyahu has claimed this would be a "prize for terror". Asked why France does not sanction Israel, Mr Macron said that he had taken decisions such as restricting weapons exports. "We refused to send them equipment that would allow them to go into combat," Mr Macron said. "We give them equipment that allows them to protect themselves, particularly against Iranian fire. So we've made things much tougher." Mr Macron spoke on Gaza on Tuesday evening as part of a marathon interview on domestic and international affairs, just hours after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/uk-rejects-any-gaza-aid-delivery-system-that-endangers-civilians/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/uk-rejects-any-gaza-aid-delivery-system-that-endangers-civilians/">UN aid chief Tom Fletcher </a>criticised an Israel-initiated and US-backed humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza as a "fig leaf for further violence and displacement" of Palestinians in the war-torn enclave. "It is cynical sideshow. A deliberate distraction," Mr Fletcher told the UN Security Council. Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation said that Israel's deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid was increasing the risk of famine in Gaza. Famine has not yet been declared, but people are starving now, the WHO said. The risk of starvation was acknowledged by Israeli defence officials in a <i>New York Times</i> report published on Tuesday. The Israeli army has said it is ready to enter with "full force" into Gaza<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/benjamin-netanyahu-says-israeli-army-ready-to-enter-gaza-with-full-force/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/benjamin-netanyahu-says-israeli-army-ready-to-enter-gaza-with-full-force/"> in the coming days</a>. Israel is working on finding countries to take in Palestinians from the enclave, according to Mr Netanyahu. Forced displacement is contrary to international law and has been rejected by European and Arab states. Israel has killed more than 52,900 Gazans in its retaliatory war triggered by Hamas-led attacks in October 2023, in which around 1,200 people lost their lives.