UN nuclear chief says inspectors working in Iran but barred from US-bombed sites

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday that inspectors are operating in Iran but have not gained access to three plants bombed by the US this year.

The nuclear plants at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow were hit by US strikes in June during the two-week Israel-Iran air war.

“Our presence has been limited. We are trying to build it back,” said Mr Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “We are inspecting in Iran, not at every site that we should be doing it, but we are gradually coming back.”

He said Tehran has given “security reasons” for restricting access and that discussions are continuing over how to resume monitoring.

“One cannot say that we are not having a conversation,” Mr Grossi said. “We do not see anything that would give rise to a hypothesis of any substantive work going on there.”

There is renewed international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities after months of restricted inspections and heightened regional tension since the US strikes.

In his annual presentation of his report to the UN General Assembly, Mr Grossi said that the IAEA and Iran must move swiftly to implement a new inspection agreement signed in September, following the withdrawal of inspectors after the US strikes.

Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement last month in Cairo to pave the way to resume co-operation, including on ways to restart inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites, although this has yet to be implemented.

The agreement came after Iranian officials suspended all co-operation with the IAEA after the air war with Israel.

Mr Grossi said the deal now needs to be put into effect to restore confidence and transparency in Iran’s nuclear activities.

“I am confident that a return of IAEA inspectors and the resumption of safeguards implementation in Iran would serve as a sign that agreements and understandings are possible,” he said.

Iran has accused the IAEA of aiding Israel and later the US in their attacks against Tehran.

“This is something that I vigorously reject. You know, no one can believe that any military activity will be triggered by a [IAEA] report,” Mr Grossi told reporters.

“It is not correct to attack an international organisation and blame it for something that has nothing to do with it.”

