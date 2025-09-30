Trump's Gaza plan widely praised as 'opportunity for peace'

World leaders have voiced support for US President Donald Trump's plan to end almost two years of war in Gaza.

The 20-point plan announced on Monday calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours, the disarmament of the militant group and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, followed by the introduction of a postwar transitional authority led by Mr Trump himself.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed the plan, but Hamas has not yet given its response to the proposal.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed Mr Trump’s “sincere efforts” to end the war and expressed “confidence in his ability to find a path to peace”.

“We renew our joint commitment with the United States and all partners to end the war and reach a comprehensive agreement and a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” said Hussein Al Sheikh, the authority's Vice President.

UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs Tom Fletcher said the plan “opens new possibilities for humanitarians to deliver life-saving aid at the scale desperately needed”.

“And hostages finally coming home. We are ready and eager to work – in a practical and principled way – to seize this moment for peace,” Mr Fletcher added.

UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said the world body is ready “to support any peace plan with everything we can do, including the provision of humanitarian assistance”.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described Mr Trump's plan as a “realistic approach” that seeks to address “controversial and problematic issues”. He commended the push to “stop the bloodshed” and end the suffering of civilians.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas called the proposal “an opportunity for lasting peace”.

“It offers the best immediate chance to end the war,” she added. “The EU is ready to help it succeed. Israel has signed on to the plan. Hamas must now accept it without delay, starting with the immediate release of hostages.”

Ms Kallas's words were echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who welcomed Mr Trump's “commitment to ending the war” and said she would “encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity”.

Ms von der Leyen said a two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace, with the Israeli and Palestinian people living side by side.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the initiative “profoundly welcome” and said he was “grateful for President Trump's leadership”.

“We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately,” he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the proposal was “the best plan to end the war”.

“The fact that Israel supports this plan is a significant step forward. Now Hamas must agree and clear the way for peace,” Mr Merz added.

The Kremlin said it hoped the proposal would be implemented and lead to peace in the Middle East. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia “always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump aimed at ending the tragedy that is currently unfolding” in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also welcomed the plan and said a two-state solution was “the only possible one”.

“It is time for the violence to cease, for the immediate release of all the hostages to take place, and for humanitarian aid to be provided to the civilian population,” Mr Sanchez wrote on social media.

Spain has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, with Mr Sanchez earlier this month accusing the country of genocide.

French President Emmanuel Macron commended Mr Trump’s “commitment to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages”.

“I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan,” Mr Macron wrote on social media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mr Trump’s plan provides a “viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people”. He expressed hope that all concerned will come together behind Mr Trump’s initiative and support the effort to end the conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised “the plan’s focus on Palestinian self-determination and statehood, and the Palestinian Authority taking back effective control of Gaza”.

“President Trump’s plan reflects a clear rejection of annexation and forced displacement of Palestinians,” he added. “Australia urges all parties to engage seriously with the plan and to work to bring its vision into reality without delay.”

Australia last month joined Britain and Canada in formally recognising a Palestinian state, prompting an angry response from Israel, which has ruled out the prospect.

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The biog Favourite book: Animal Farm by George Orwell Favourite music: Classical Hobbies: Reading and writing

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat