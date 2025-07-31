President Joseph Aoun demands Lebanon 'seize historic opportunity' to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has said the country's leaders must "seize the historic opportunity" to ensure all weapons are brought under state control, as pressure mounts to disarm Hezbollah.

“It is my duty and the duty of all political parties … to seize the historic opportunity and push forward without hesitation to affirm the exclusivity of arms in the hands of the army and security forces, and no one else, throughout Lebanese territory, from today,” he said in a speech on Thursday at the Ministry of Defence headquarters to mark Army Day.

By doing so, the President said Lebanon “may regain the world’s confidence in us and in the state’s ability to maintain its security in the face of Israeli aggressions”.

He added that the country would seek $1 billion annually for 10 years to support the army and security forces. Lebanon’s army has often had to rely on international donors such as the US, Qatar and the UK for equipment and salary support.

Lebanon's under-equipped and poorly funded army has increased its presence in south Lebanon under the terms of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party that fought a punishing war with Israel last year.

The US continues to exert significant pressure on Hezbollah to give up its arms. Washington and Beirut have been in negotiations over a resolution to disarm the group, to end Israel's daily bombing of Lebanon and have Israel withdraw from positions it occupies in the south of the country. On Thursday Mr Aoun said these were top priorities, as well as the release of Lebanese prisoners from Israeli jails.

This “draft of ideas” will be discussed by Lebanon's cabinet next Tuesday, Mr Aoun said.

Lebanon had specifically pledged to the US to extend “the authority of the Lebanese state over all its territories, withdrawing the weapons of all armed groups, including Hezbollah, and handing them over to the Lebanese army”, Mr Aoun added.

Although the cabinet does not represent any political parties, it includes members who back Hezbollah or its allies.

A source close to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mused whether “there will be a vote or if there will be a decision by agreement. We will wait and see”.

Mr Aoun said other demands put to the US after consultation with Mr Salam and Speaker Nabih Berri were the holding of an international donors' conference in the autumn on the reconstruction of Lebanon, as well as the delimitation of borders with Syria and resolving the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.

