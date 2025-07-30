Lebanon approaches critical juncture in push for Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanon is reaching a critical juncture in the country's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, with the cabinet due to formally discuss the issue on August 5 and President Joseph Aoun expected to address the topic in a speech on Friday.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for a cabinet session next Tuesday to conclude discussions over “the extension of state sovereignty over all its territories” and weapons exclusivity − which in essence means disarming Hezbollah and other non-state groups.

Whether they will vote to issue a formal cabinet decision committing to disarm the Iran-backed group remains unclear. Although the cabinet does not consist of any political parties, it includes some members who back Hezbollah or its allies.

“The Council of Ministers will focus on how to implement arms exclusivity,” said a source close to Mr Salam, but added that the road map to achieve that still remained undecided.

They said it remained unclear “if there will be a vote or if there will be a decision by agreement. We will wait and see.”

It all comes as the US continues to exert significant pressure on Lebanon to push forward and disarm Hezbollah. Mr Aoun and his government have repeatedly said this is their objective but warned that unless achieved in the right way, it would risk fuelling tensions in a country already on edge.

Disarming Hezbollah − once an unattainable thought − became a possible outcome after the group's war with Israel that left it significantly weakened by huge losses.

The group's new reality has made it open to discussions on a national defence strategy but it has rejected talk of disarming at a time when Israel continues to bomb Lebanon daily and occupy five points of Lebanese soil.

Hezbollah secretary general Naim Qassem will speak on Wednesday night to mark the first anniversary of the killing of the group's top military commander, Fouad Shukr. His assassination was followed by the killing of most the group's senior leadership and top commanders, including long-serving secretary general Hassan Nasrallah.

US envoy Tom Barrack has made regular visits to Lebanon, including last week, to push the disarmament issue.

He has warned that Lebanon risks being left behind in a rapidly changing region if it does not proceed with the reforms and disarm Hezbollah. Powerful donors have also conditioned the desperately needed economic aid on those issues.