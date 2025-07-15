Lebanon banks banned from dealing with Hezbollah's financial networks

Lebanon’s banks have been banned from dealing with financial networks linked to Hezbollah, according to a document seen by The National.

The Hezbollah-affiliated institutions include Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, which has been providing compensation to residents affected by the latest war with Israel. Others are Tashilat SARL, Yousser Company and Bayt al-Mal.

The decision, made by Lebanon's Central Bank, comes as Hezbollah, once a formidable militia and influential political party in Lebanon, is weakened significantly by months of conflict with Israel that destroyed much of its leadership and arsenal.

Hezbollah is now under unprecedented pressure to disarm after the war ended in a November ceasefire brokered by the US and France. Its disarmament, once a taboo, is now on the table.

US special envoy Thomas Barrack said in a post on X on Tuesday that the ban was a “step in the right direction”. Mr Barrack visited Beirut last week, where was handed Lebanon’s reply to a US plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah.

According to a central bank circular, all financial institutions licensed by it - as well as brokers - are banned from conducting any transactions, directly or indirectly, with institutions including Al Qard Al Hassan.

Failure to comply with the decision could result in legal action, such as suspension or revocation of licences, freezing of accounts and assets, or referral to the Special Investigation Commission, the memo said.

All the financial companies cited in the document are under US sanctions, accused of providing financial support to Hezbollah’s network.

Tashilat SARL was the latest to be added to the US Treasury’s sanctions list in early July. The organisation and seven senior officials were listed over their association with Al Qard Al Hassan. Last year, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added Lebanon to its "grey list" of jurisdictions under enhanced scrutiny.

Founded in 1983 and registered as a non-governmental organisation in Lebanon, Al Qard Al Hassan has grown to become the country’s largest microcredit provider, particularly serving the Shiite community.

Before the war, it was running more than 30 branches across Lebanon, including 15 in Beirut and its suburbs. Israel destroyed and damaged several of its branches during last year’s conflict with Hezbollah.

Lebanese banker Jean Riachi told The National that nothing has changed for the banks. “Banks, in principle, do not work with sanctioned entities,” he said.

“There’s certainly a symbolic element to naming Al Qard Al Hassan directly. It’s unusual to single out a specific entity in a central bank circular, that’s generally not done."

He explained that previous circulars did not explicitly ban institutions other than banks, such as money transfer agencies and e-payment platforms, from dealing with Al Qard Al Hassan and linked agencies.

“Banks already avoided these entities under the cover of compliance requirements from foreign correspondent banks,” Mr Riachi said. "But these entities don’t have correspondents abroad anyway, so technically they weren’t affected."

He added that the move was a positive step towards improving compliance, while not addressing the core of the issue, that these Hezbollah-affiliated institutions are not licensed with Lebanon's Central Bank.

“It’s a good step but no one has dared to go further and declare what they’re doing as illegal. Because technically, to operate as a bank, you need a licence from the Central Bank of Lebanon. They're not doing it, it’s still a highly political issue."

RESULTS 2.30pm Jaguar I-Pace – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt)

1,600m Winner Namrood, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi

(trainer) 3.05pm Land Rover Defender – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D)

1,400m Winner Shadzadi, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar 3.40pm Jaguar F-Type – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,600m Winner Tahdeed, Fernando Jara, Nicholas Bachalard 4.15pm New Range Rover – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Shanty Star, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly 4.50pm Land Rover – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 2,400m Winner Autumn Pride, Bernardo Pinheiro, Helal Al Alawi 5.25pm Al Tayer Motor – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 T) 1,000m Winner Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 6pm Jaguar F-Pace SVR – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m Winner Scabbard, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: McLaren 600LT Price, base: Dh914,000 Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Five expert hiking tips Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

England World Cup squad Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Royal wedding inspired menu Ginger, citrus and orange blossom iced tea Avocado ranch dip with crudites Cucumber, smoked salmon and cream cheese mini club sandwiches Elderflower and lemon syllabub meringue

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law