Israel kidnaps two Syrians in south Lebanon raid

Israeli soldiers kidnapped two Syrian agricultural workers when they raided houses in a south Lebanon border area at dawn on Wednesday.

Involving about 20 troops, the unit also interrogated a number of others and searched houses, some inhabited, others not, in the raid near Mari, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

The Israeli soldiers captured the two Syrians, who were working in the area, taking them as they retreated. The Syrians were later released near to border. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the raid.

Al Mari Plain is an agricultural area near the Blue Line that separates Israel and Lebanon. In January the Israeli military kidnapped two beekeepers from the plain and later released them.

Israel already occupies five points of Lebanese territory despite being required to withdraw under the terms of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah that came into force in November.

The Israeli military regularly carries out ground raids in pursuit of alleged Hezbollah infrastructure, pressing further into Lebanese territory before retreating.

A number of brigades pressed further into south Lebanon this month and destroyed underground networks and weapons allegedly belonging to Hezbollah.

Last week, Israel carried out a major aerial bombing campaign on the Bekaa Valley, killing 12 people including seven Syrian refugees.

The Israeli military claimed it was destroying training facilities operated by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

Hezbollah was severely weakened during a year-long war with Israel that ended with a ceasefire in November. Israel’s military campaign destroyed much of the group’s infrastructure and killed its leaders and senior commanders. Israel continues to bomb south Lebanon on a daily basis.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hezbollah must pull all military equipment and fighters out of southern Lebanon, and all non-state militant groups must be disarmed across the country. Israel was supposed to withdraw and cease its attacks. Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire terms about 4,000 times.

Lebanon is under pressure externally and internally to disarm these groups, including Hezbollah and Palestinian factions that have a presence in the country.

US envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Beirut on Sunday for discussions on the disarmament of Hezbollah, a previously taboo topic.

