US envoy Barrack warns it would be 'very bad decision' for Hezbollah to join Israel-Iran war

US envoy Thomas Barrack has warned it would be a “very, very, very bad decision” for Hezbollah to join the Israel-Iran war in support of its patron Tehran.

Mr Barrack, who is the US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Turkey, made the comments during a visit to Beirut to meet senior Lebanese politicians, after he was asked what might happen if Hezbollah intervenes in the regional conflict.

“I can say on behalf of President [Donald] Trump, which he has been very clear in expressing as has Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff: that would be a very, very, very bad decision,” he said.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party, has so far stayed out of the conflict. A Hezbollah official told The National on Wednesday that the group would stay out of it even if the US joins the air war.

Khamenei threat

On Thursday, Hezbollah condemned threats to the life of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly discussed the possibility of assassinating Iran’s supreme leader.

It said the “mere utterance of such threats” was an insult to the Islamic world. “Such an act is condemned and denounced in the strongest terms,” the group added.

However, its statement gave no suggestion of any change of its position on joining the conflict.

Lebanon is under pressure from the US, as well as domestically, to disarm Hezbollah.

During his meeting with Mr Barrack, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said efforts to bring all weapons under state control were under way in earnest and would intensify when the Israel-Iran war ended.

Once a formidable force and Iran's most powerful proxy, Hezbollah was severely weakened by Israel's war on Lebanon last year.

That conflict saw large sections of the group's weapons arsenal destroyed and most of its senior leadership wiped out.

A tenuous ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel was agreed last November, but Israeli forces have breached it more than 3,000 times.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army is supposed to increase its presence in south Lebanon and ensure Hezbollah's fighters and infrastructure are dismantled in the area.

President Aoun said that task was being implemented, but added that Israel's continued occupation of five points of Lebanese territory was delaying the process.

