Khamenei says Iran won't surrender and warns Trump of 'irreparable' damage if US joins Israel war

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that his country “will not surrender”, in response to remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

He also warned that any direct American involvement in Israel’s war would lead to “irreparable” consequences for the United States.

“Those with wisdom who know Iran, its people and its history, never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” he declared in a televised speech on Wednesday.

“The Americans must know that any military intervention by the US will undoubtedly lead to irreparable damage,” he warned, calling Mr Trump's comments "absurd".

Tehran had earlier threatened to target US military bases in the region.

Mr Khamenei was responding after Mr Trump demanded Tehran's “unconditional surrender” and said America's patience is wearing thin, apparently paving the way for the US to join Israel’s war against Iran.

In two posts on Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump warned Mr Khamenei that the US knows where he is "hiding" but does not plan to kill him, "at least for now". In a subsequent post, he wrote simply: "Unconditional surrender!"

Mr Trump had earlier said "we" have control of the skies above Iran, and hailed the use of US-made weapons. His remarks came after he urged Tehran's residents to evacuate the Iranian capital. Residents poured out of the city, and shops and the historic Grand Bazaar were closed on Tuesday.

Imposed war

Mr Trump flew back to Washington late on Monday, cutting short his trip to the G7 summit in Canada to confer with his national security team as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth day.

His comments were a far cry from earlier messages, in which he maintained that a US-Iranian nuclear deal remained within reach.

In his second revised message since the war started on Friday, the Iranian leader praised the “firm and courageous stance of the Iranian nation” in the face of the Israeli attacks.

He stressed that the Iranian nation “stands firm in the face of imposed war, just as it will stand firm against imposed peace, and that it will not yield to any kind of imposition”.

Israeli strikes have hit several nuclear and military sites, killing top generals, nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians.

Iran has fired some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones in retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 20 people in Israel and wounded hundreds. Some have hit apartment buildings in central Israel, causing heavy damage, and air raid sirens have repeatedly forced Israelis to run for shelter.

Iran has fired fewer missiles as the conflict has worn on. It has not explained the decline, but Israel has targeted launchers and other infrastructure related to the missiles.

