How many alleged Mossad agents has Iran arrested and where?

Israel’s Mossad spy agency and Iran’s intelligence services have waged a covert war for decades, marked by assassinations, cyberattacks and sabotage.
Mossad has led operations to disrupt Iran’s nuclear ambitions, including the killing of scientists and a raid that exposed secret nuclear files. In response, Iran’s intelligence arms have expanded globally, targeting Israeli interests abroad.
For Israel, the shadow war is paying off, with successful assassinations and covert operations deep inside enemy lines since the conflict erupted on Friday.
Here is a look at the recent arrests announced by Iran:
Between June 14 and 18, Iranian authorities have reported at least 44 arrests, linked to alleged bomb/drone factories, espionage networks and explosives caches, plus a “terrorist team” whose size remains undisclosed.
June 14/15 in Savojbolagh County, Alborz province
Iranian police arrested two alleged operatives tied to Mossad. They were reportedly found with explosives and drone components.
June 15 in Fashafuyeh district, Rey County (south of Tehran)
Two people were detained in a raid. More than 200kg of explosives, 23 drones, launchers and a Nissan pickup were seized, authorities said.
June 16 in Tehran province and Isfahan province
Security forces said they dismantled several Mossad-linked cells:
– A 28-person network across Tehran in 15 cells, primarily connected to the Fashafuyeh raids.
– Four people arrested in Isfahan for allegedly running drone/bomb workshops.
– Two arrests in Alborz during co-ordinated nationwide operations.
June 17 in south-west of Tehran
State media reported the arrest of an unspecified “terrorist team” linked to Israel, who were seized with explosives.
June 17-18 in Karaj (near Tehran), Alborz province
An alleged Mossad operative was arrested for manufacturing explosives in a workshop.
June 18 in Lorestan
Five agents were reportedly arrested.
