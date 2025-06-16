Iran hangs man it claims was a Mossad spy

Iran says it has hanged a man it claims was a spy for Israel's Mossad intelligence service.

The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news website said Esmaeil Fekri was arrested in 2023 for espionage. It said he was executed after all legal procedures were completed and that the verdict was upheld by Iran's Supreme Court.

“During his collaboration with Mossad, Esmaeil Fekri attempted to provide classified and sensitive information about the country to the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and receive a reward in return,” Mizan said on Monday.

He was accused of passing to Mossad “classified information, including sensitive locations and headquarters, information about specific individuals, organisational missions etc”.

Mizan said: “In accordance with the court rulings and legal procedures, the defendant was hanged and his death sentence was carried out.”

Iranian media reported on Sunday that police in Alborz province, west of Tehran, had arrested two other people suspected of links to Mossad.

Later the same day, Israel said it had arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iran's intelligence services.

Israel and Iran have been entangled in a shadow war for decades, but since Friday the conflict has broken into open warfare. Israel launched a surprise attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities over fears that Tehran is seeking to build nuclear weapons. Iran denies that accusation.

Iran has retaliated with barrages of drones and missiles that have killed at least 24 people in Israel, according to the latest figures from the prime minister's office on Monday.

Tehran has in the past put to death many people it accuses of having links with Mossad and enabling its operations. Iran has long accused Israeli intelligence of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists.

But rights groups have accused Iran of carrying out “sham trials” and issuing sentences for spying without credible evidence.

