Houthi drone attack injures 20 in Israel's Eilat

More than 20 people were injured in a Houthi drone attack on Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat on Wednesday, with two in serious condition.

Israel’s military said the drone was launched from Yemen by Houthi rebels. It said it was working with police to provide medical care and evacuate casualties.

Drone attacks on Eilat, mostly from Yemen, are common, but injuries are far rarer. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the drone but did not elaborate on why it failed.

Dramatic footage on social media showed a relatively slow-moving drone flying into the city and exploding in a ball of flames.

Paramedic Eyal Dadon said there was initially a fire at the scene, and it was extinguished by firefighters. “We provided medical treatment to about 20 injured people, including two in serious condition who suffered severe shrapnel injuries to their limbs,” he added.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Eilat mayor Eli Lankri called on the government to "strike the Houthis hard" in retaliation for the drone attack. He added that repeated Houthi attacks have disrupted operations at the Eilat port.

The army earlier said air raid sirens rang throughout Eilat, a popular resort town at Israel's southern tip near the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

Eilat’s airport was struck by a Yemeni projectile last month. The attack was claimed by the Houthis, who say they are staging their strikes in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

