News

MENA

Houthi drone attack injures 20 in Israel's Eilat

Projectile launched from Yemen explodes in ball of fire in southern city

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm

September 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

More than 20 people were injured in a Houthi drone attack on Israel’s southernmost city of Eilat on Wednesday, with two in serious condition.

Israel’s military said the drone was launched from Yemen by Houthi rebels. It said it was working with police to provide medical care and evacuate casualties.

Drone attacks on Eilat, mostly from Yemen, are common, but injuries are far rarer. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the drone but did not elaborate on why it failed.

Dramatic footage on social media showed a relatively slow-moving drone flying into the city and exploding in a ball of flames.

Paramedic Eyal Dadon said there was initially a fire at the scene, and it was extinguished by firefighters. “We provided medical treatment to about 20 injured people, including two in serious condition who suffered severe shrapnel injuries to their limbs,” he added.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Eilat mayor Eli Lankri called on the government to "strike the Houthis hard" in retaliation for the drone attack. He added that repeated Houthi attacks have disrupted operations at the Eilat port.

The army earlier said air raid sirens rang throughout Eilat, a popular resort town at Israel's southern tip near the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

Eilat’s airport was struck by a Yemeni projectile last month. The attack was claimed by the Houthis, who say they are staging their strikes in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
E-cigarettes report
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Towering concerns
Our commentary on Brexit

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye
By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

More on this story:
Tomorrow 2021
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
While you're here
More on animal trafficking
Tomorrow 2021
On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
While you're here
While you're here
More from this story
Tomorrow 2021
Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here...
School uniforms report
While you're here
Plastic tipping point
War on waste
World Mental Health Day
On Women's Day
England XI for second Test

Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jack Leach, James Anderson

While you're here
Sukuk explained

Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)

Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch
On Women's Day
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Updated: September 24, 2025, 5:20 PM`
IsraelYemen