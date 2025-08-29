'Failed' Israeli strikes on Yemen spark Houthi warning

Senior Houthi leader Mahdi Al Mashat has called Israeli strikes on Yemen "failures", after attacks on the capital Sanaa on Thursday. Israeli media reported that top political figures in the Iran-backed group were the targets of the bombing.

But Mr Al Mashat, chairman of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council, said in a statement late on Thursday that the Israeli reports were "fake news". The strikes were "failures and will remain failures, and our long arm will teach them the necessary lesson", Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported him as saying.

A fire ball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in Sanaa on August 24. Reuters

Another Houthi official, Nasr Al Din Amer, also said Thursday's strikes were unsuccessful. “Reports about targeting leaders in Sanaa are baseless,” he added.

The Israeli army said it struck a Houthi military target "precisely" in Sanaa, after a series of drone and missile attacks were launched by the rebels against Israel earlier in the day.

Israel's Channel 12 network quoted a source as saying senior Houthi political figures were the targets. Reports on social media claimed Houthi chief of staff Muhammad Al Ghamari and Defence Minister Mohamed Al Atifi were killed.

“As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: after the plague of darkness comes the plague of the firstborn,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X, a reference to the 10 plagues described in the Torah.

The strikes were carried out as Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al Houthi was giving a televised speech. He vowed to continue support for the Palestinian people "with determination and resolve", with his group having claimed its attacks were launched in solidarity with Gaza. He also said the Houthis were developing their military capabilities.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, centre, has warned of 'plagues' against the Houthis. Photo: Israel Katz / X

The Israeli military said it was operating "decisively" against the group in Yemen, "while simultaneously intensifying strikes" against Hamas in Gaza. The Houthis have "been operating under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the state and its allies since the beginning of the war [in Gaza], undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation", the military said.

It said it intercepted two drones launched from Yemen into Israel earlier on Thursday. A day earlier, the military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, an attack later claimed by the Houthis.

They are the latest in more than a year of attacks between Israel and the Houthis, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza. Last Sunday, at least 10 people were killed and 92 injured in Israeli air strikes on Sanaa, the Houthis' Health Ministry said at the time. The group said the attacks hit an oil company and a power station in the south of the capital.

Israel said the targets included a military site in which the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants and fuel storage site are located.

“The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the state of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs towards Israeli territory in recent days,” the military said on Sunday.

The Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including Hodeidah port.

