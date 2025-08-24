Two killed and 35 injured in Israeli air strikes on Sanaa, Houthi rebels say

At least two people were killed and 35 injured in Israeli air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, the Houthi rebels' Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army said it struck military infrastructure of the Houthis in Sanaa, two days after the militants fired a missile towards Israel.

The army said that the targets included a military site in which the presidential palace is located, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel.

“The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs towards Israeli territory in recent days,” the army said.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported “the Israeli aggression targeted with several strikes the oil company on 60th Street in the capital Sanaa and Hezyaz power station in southern Sanaa”.

A boy looks at smoke rising in the distance after Israeli air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA

Member of the Houthi political bureau Mohammed Al Frah described in a post on X the strikes as “desperate”, saying that Israel “targets civilian facilities that have no military connection, deliberately harming civilians, as it does in Gaza”.

The attacks are the first to hit the rebel-held Sanaa since August 17, when Israel said it attacked energy infrastructure it believed was used by the rebels.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel. An Israeli Air Force official said on Sunday the missile most likely carried several sub-munitions “intended to be detonated upon impact”.

“This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen,” the official said.

Since Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including the vital Hodeidah port.

