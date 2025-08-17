Yemeni power plant hit by 'aggression', Houthi media says

A power plant south of Sanaa was hit by an "aggression," rendering some of its generators out of service and causing shortages, Yemen's Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said early Sunday morning.

The channel did not attribute blame for the reported "aggression." It added that civil defence teams were working to extinguish a fire caused by the incident.

Residents told Reuters that at least two explosions were heard earlier in Sanaa.

Israel has previously carried out strikes targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in what it says is in response to their attacks on Israel.

It has typically targeted three ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Ras Al Khatib power station. The last such attack launched by Israel was last month.

The Israeli army on Thursday said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the group off the coast of Eilat.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched projectiles towards Israel since October 2023 - the majority of which have been intercepted - and at ships believed to be Israeli-affiliated, in what they say is in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The US and the UK have also previously launched attacks against the Houthis in Yemen. But in May, Washington announced a surprise truce with the Iran-backed group, agreeing to stop the bombing campaign in return for an end to the attacks on the vital shipping lanes.

The Houthis pledged in June to resume attacks in the region after the US entered the Israel-Iran war with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Yemeni security sources told The National at the time that the rebels were considering renewed attacks on US targets around the Middle East and increasing attacks on Israel in support of Tehran.

