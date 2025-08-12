Yemen situation 'deeply fragile' amid broader regional conflict, UN envoy says

The situation in Yemen is "deeply fragile" and has been exacerbated by the spillover of the Israel-Gaza war, the UN's envoy to the country said on Monday.

Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council that regional turmoil "continues to erode prospects for peace and stability" in the country.

"There is an urgent need for proactive and pragmatic measures that can pave the way for peace in Yemen," Mr Grundberg said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict for more than a decade, after the Iran-backed Houthis rebelled against the internationally recognised central government. A fragile truce was enacted in 2022, although it has since expired.

Mr Grundberg previously outlined three priorities to lay the groundwork for "lasting solutions" in Yemen: supporting de-escalation on the front lines and working with warring parties on the tenets of a ceasefire; establishing a path for talks in line with the December 2023 peace road map; and continuing to work with the regional and international community to stabilise and support the country.

On the third point, he highlighted the spillover effects of the Israel-Gaza war, and the retaliatory drone and missile strikes launched by Israel and the Houthis.

"Beyond complicating the mediation space for a long-term settlement of the conflict in Yemen, this escalation has led to the near destruction of Yemen's west coast port facilities," Mr Grundberg said. "This is placing immense strain on Yemen's vital infrastructure."

Russia condemned Israel for "collectively punishing" the people of Yemen for decisions made by the Houthi leadership.

"This once again shows that without a ceasefire in Gaza, it is futile to hope for resolving the situation and leading to regional de-escalation," Russian deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council.

The US laid responsibility for the situation in Yemen on the Houthis and Iran.

"Iran's defiance of this council's resolutions enables the Houthis to escalate regional tensions," said Dorothy Shea, acting US representative to the UN. "Iran's continued support for the Houthis also poses a threat to the people of Yemen and to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."

The Houthis have launched attacks on commercial ships they say have a connection with Israel in the Red Sea. Most recently, the group said it had "rescued" 11 sailors from the Eternity C cargo ship after sinking the vessel.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate. Ramesh Rajasingham, the head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva and director of the Co-ordination Division, told the council that Yemen is now one of the most food-insecure places in the world.

"As the economy continues to collapse and pressures on the food pipelines now, many households with access to food can no longer afford it," he said.

Mr Rajasingham said that many children have died, not from war wounds, but from hunger, "slow, silent and preventable".

"Children are forced to work instead of going to school, and it means that women and adolescent girls face heightened risks of domestic violence, exploitation or child marriage."

