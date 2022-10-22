Houthi drones in 'warning strike' on tanker in first attack since Yemen truce expired

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they attacked a cargo ship at an oil terminal in the country’s south as a “warning strike” on Friday.

It was the first military action announced by the Iran-backed Houthis since a truce between Yemen's warring sides expired on October 2.

The Houthis said the attack by explosive-laden drones was meant to prevent pro-government forces from using the port for oil exports.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Nissos Kea tanker was the target. The Greek owners said it was not damaged.

The incident happened in Ash Shihr, near the Yemeni city of Mukalla, about 585 kilometres east of the rebel-held capital of Sanaa in territory held by pro-government forces for years.

The Nissos Kea’s owner, Athens-based Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp, said there were “two drone-driven explosions in proximity” as it tried to load at the port.

The attack happened near the Yemeni city of Mukalla, about 585 kilometers east of the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Ash Shihr’s port has a crude oil pipeline that has a capacity of 300,000 barrels a day.

“Neither explosion impacted the vessel. All crew is safe and unharmed,” the company said. “There was no damage to the vessel and no pollution.”

Satellite data analysed by AP showed the Nissos Kea far off Yemen’s coast in the Gulf of Aden in international waters and sailing away towards Oman on Saturday.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors Middle East sea traffic, acknowledged “an incident” off Ash Shihr on Friday, but only said the ship and its crew were safe. The US Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet did not respond to questions about the attack.

Attack could hurt peace talks

The Yemeni government denounced the attack and said “all options are open in dealing with this terrorist action”.

It said the attack could affect any further peace talks.

The government said the strike was the third in recent days by Houthi drones on shipping in their territory after another ship was targeted on Tuesday and Wednesday night in the port of Radoum, in the central part of Yemen’s coast on the Gulf of Aden.

International authorities have not previously acknowledged those strikes.

The war in Yemen, between the Houthis and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has raged since 2015.

The Houthis occupied northern Yemen and the country’s capital in 2014 and forced the internationally recognised government to flee into exile to Saudi Arabia the following year.

Members of Houthi military forces parade in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in Yemen in September. Reuters

Since then, more than 150,000 people have been killed in the violence and three million have been displaced. Two-thirds of the population requires food assistance.

The initial two-month truce agreed on April 2 by the government and the Houthis was extended twice, until October 2.

Since then, both the US and UN have blamed the Houthis for a breakdown in efforts to extend the ceasefire yet again.

One of the main obstacles to a truce is the use of Yemen’s resources. The Houthis maintain that oil produced in Yemen should not be allowed to be exported by the cash-strapped government side.