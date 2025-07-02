Missiles from Yemen cause panic in Israel

Israel intercepted several missiles launched from Yemen late on Tuesday, which caused widespread panic across several cities, prompting threats by the US to launch B-2 bombers.

The missiles from Yemen were intercepted by Israel’s Arrow system and authorities partially closed the country's airspace in the wake of the attack. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released late on Tuesday.

Houthi military spokesman Lt Col Yahya Saree said the group carried out four operations attacking an airport and other "sensitive" Israeli targets.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee threatened to attack Yemen, and said that B-2 bombers, used previously to strike Iran’s nuclear sites last month, can be posted there.

“Fortunately, Israel's incredible interception system means we go to the shelter and wait until all is clear. Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen!,” Mr Huckabee said on X.

Widespread panic gripped several Israeli cities, including greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and central Israel, as air raid sirens sounded. The attack interrupted relative calm since a ceasefire came into effect between Iran and Israel on June 24.

Videos and pictures circulated on social media portrayed residents taking cover in shelters and lying on the ground as alerts sounded.

The attack coincided with a visit by UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg in Aden as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to restart stalled peace negotiations and tackle the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

Since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have been attacking Israel and shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade. But a May ceasefire between the group and the US has largely stopped the maritime attacks.

Israel has threatened the Houthis with a naval and air blockade if its attacks on Israel persist. Defence Minister Israel Katz pledged to retaliate against Iran-aligned Houthis.

"The fate of Yemen is the same as that of Tehran," Mr Katz said, referring to last month's 12-day conflict during which Israel attacked Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, killing about 1,000 people.

"After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Houthis in Yemen. Whoever raises a hand against Israel — that hand will be cut off," he said.

Nadwa Al Dawsari, a non-resident scholar who focuses on Yemen and the region for the Middle East Institute think tank, said a new and permanent coherent strategy is needed by Washington to confront the Houthi issue.

"The world isn’t done with Houthi missiles, not just over Israel or the Red Sea, but beyond. What the US needs isn't B2s, but a coherent strategy that goes beyond reacting and mitigating to confronting the threat at its root," Ms Dawsari said on X.

"That requires long-term commitment, not short-term fixes," she said.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones the Houthis have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes on Yemen.

