UN Yemen envoy visits Aden to push for restart of stalled peace talks

UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg has arrived in Aden as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to restart stalled peace negotiations and tackle the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.
Mr Grundberg’s visit comes amid increased displacement and severe food shortages in several regions. Aden serves as the interim capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
Upon his arrival on Monday, Mr Grundberg told reporters he is looking forward to “having serious in-depth conversations with interlocutors in Yemen”.
He said his visit coincides with a “regional situation that has been particularly worse in the last month”.
Since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control parts of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.
“They have complicated also our efforts in seeking for a just and sustainable peace in Yemen,” Mr Grundberg said. “But despite all these challenges, we have seen a situation where the situation inside Yemen remains relatively calm.
“I take this as a signal that we need to redouble our efforts in looking for sustainable solutions, to address the economic situation Yemen, to address the internal security situation Yemen.”
Mr Grundberg is expected to meet government officials, civil society leaders, and aid groups to discuss a potential ceasefire and a broader political process. He is also expected to travel to Houthi-held Sanaa to push for confidence-building measures, including prisoner releases, reopening blocked roads and resuming public salary payments.
“The opportunity for peace still exists, but it requires courage, compromise and a genuine commitment to the Yemeni people’s future,” said the UN special envoy. He also urged unimpeded humanitarian access and increased international support to stabilise Yemen’s crumbling economy.
This is his first trip to Aden since indirect talks collapsed earlier this year, marking a critical juncture in UN efforts to avert a return to full-scale war and revive a path towards a political settlement.
