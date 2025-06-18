Iran calls on UN chief to take Israeli conflict to Security Council

Iran on Wednesday called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter as the conflict with Israel continues.

Article 99 of the charter empowers the secretary general to bring to the Security Council’s attention any matter that may threaten international peace and security. The clause is rarely used and allows the UN chief to independently initiate action by the 15-member body in response to a potential crisis.

“Failure to act at this pivotal and perilous moment would constitute a profound abdication of the Security Council's responsibilities,” said a letter sent to the UN, seen by The National.

Israeli special forces check the remains of a suspected Iranian ballistic missile in northern Israel. Reuters Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran. Reuters People take cover in an underground station transformed into a public shelter after reports of an incoming missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Getty Images A picture released by Iran's armed forces claims to show an Israeli drone shot down outside the central city of Isfahan. AP Smoke rises near the Milad Tower after an air strike in Tehran. EPA People take cover inside a cable car tunnel following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa. Reuters Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on Wednesday. AFP Missiles launched from Iran are intercepted as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters Smoke rises from a fire, as the Israel-Iran air war continues, in Tehran. Reuters A destroyed Iranian tanker aircraft (KC-707 refueler) on the airfield of Dezful airbase, Iran. AFP People take shelter in a car park in Tel Aviv after Iran launched a barrage of missiles. AFP A building burns after strikes on the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. AFP Israeli police gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike on Herzliya. Reuters Heavy traffic on the Karaj-Chalus road as vehicles move westwards in a direction leading out of Tehran. Reuters A satellite image taken on Monday shows Iran's Tabriz north missile base after it was hit by Israeli air strikes. AFP An Iranian missile causes an explosion in Tel Aviv. AP Rescuers sift through the debris of a damaged building in Tel Aviv after a barrage of Iranian rockets. AFP A wounded man is assisted after an explosion in Tehran. AP Responders attend to a woman and a baby near a damaged building following a strike on the Israeli city of Petah Tikva. AFP

In December 2023, Mr Guterres invoked Article 99 for the first time during his tenure to warn of the global threat posed by the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. It was only the fourth formal invocation of the article in UN history, with the previous instance occurring in 1989.

Official UN documents describe Article 99 as having a preventive function, raising awareness at an international level that an already severe crisis could worsen.

Iran’s letter pointed to “mounting and undeniable evidence of direct United States involvement in this unlawful campaign of aggressive war”, listing in particular US President Donald Trump’s implied threat to assassinate supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“These reckless and inflammatory statements, especially when issued by the head of state of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, constitute a grave and flagrant violation of international law,” the letter reads.

Iran also requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, amid a “dangerously escalated situation”.

“The Security Council cannot remain a passive bystander,” it said.

Meanwhile, Mr Guterres expressed profound alarm over the escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and warned against any military interventions in the Middle East.

“I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalisation of the conflict,” Mr Guterres said in a statement, repeating his call for a ceasefire. “Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved, but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large.”

He also condemned the “tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians, and damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure".

“Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues,” Mr Guterres said.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

2. Matt Kuchar (USA) 65 71 66 69 - 9-under

3. Li Haotong (CHN) 69 73 69 63 - 6-under

T4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 68 69 67 - 5-under

T4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 67 73 67 68 - 5-under

T6. Marc Leishman (AUS) 69 76 66 65 - 4-under

T6. Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72 72 67 65 - 4-under

T6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 65 72 68 71 - 4-under

T6. Branden Grace (RSA) 70 74 62 70 - 4-under

T6. Alexander Noren (SWE) 68 72 69 67 - 4-under

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20permanently%20excited%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E516hp%20or%20400Kw%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E858Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E485km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh699%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Aston Martin Rapide AMR Engine: 6.0-litre V12 Transmission: Touchtronic III eight-speed automatic Power: 595bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh999,563

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900