'I may do it, I may not': Donald Trump ambiguous over US involvement in strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sounded an ambiguous tone over whether the US would strike Iranian nuclear sites and said Tehran had made contact in a bid to negotiate.

His comments come a day after he appeared to be preparing for war and demanded the “unconditional surrender” of the Iranian government.

“You don't know. I may do it, I may not do it – I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do,” Mr Trump said at the White House during a ceremony installing a new flagpole.

He said Iranian officials wanted to negotiate and had even proposed a meeting in the White House, but that it was “very late to be talking”. He added: “There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference."

Iran's mission to the UN denied having asked for a meeting with the White House. “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House,” the mission wrote on X.

“Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.”

The escalation comes on the sixth day of the Iran-Israel air war that threatens to destabilise the entire Middle East.

Mr Trump, who campaigned on a promise to bring peace to the world, had been in the process of advancing talks with Tehran that were aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear programme.

But a sixth round of discussions scheduled for Oman on Sunday were cancelled after Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Friday.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said America's patience was “wearing thin” and held a meeting with his national security team to discuss options that included joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

“Two very simple words: unconditional surrender,” Mr Trump repeated on Wednesday. “That means I've had it. OK, I've had it, I give up. No more. Then we go blow up all the ... nuclear stuff that's all over the place there.”

The possibility of US involvement in yet another potentially prolonged war in the Middle East comes as Mr Trump appears to have quieted the dissenting voices of his staunchly anti-war and isolationist Maga base.

Asked whether he had spoken with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Trump said: “He’s doing a good job, he has been treated very unfairly. There’s a wartime president and he’s going through this nonsense, ridiculous.”

On Monday, the US President cut short his visit to the G7 summit in Canada to address the crisis.

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

'Brazen' Director: Monika Mitchell Starring: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Colleen Wheeler Rating: 3/5

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Match info Who: India v Afghanistan

What: One-off Test match, Bengaluru

When: June 14 to 18

TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD, 8am starts

Online: OSN Play (subscribers only)

DUBAI SEVENS 2018 DRAW Gulf Men’s League

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Sports City Eagles

Pool B – Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf Men’s Open

Pool A – Bahrain Firbolgs, Arabian Knights, Yalla Rugby, Muscat

Pool B – Amman Citadel, APB Dubai Sharks, Jebel Ali Dragons 2, Saudi Rugby

Pool C – Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2, Roberts Construction, Dubai Exiles 2

Pool D – Dubai Tigers, UAE Shaheen, Sharjah Wanderers, Amman Citadel 2 Gulf U19 Boys

Pool A – Deira International School, Dubai Hurricanes, British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah English Speaking School B

Pool B – Dubai English Speaking College 2, Jumeirah College, Dubai College A, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2

Pool C – Bahrain Colts, Al Yasmina School, DESC, DC B

Pool D – Al Ain Amblers, Repton Royals, Dubai Exiles, Gems World Academy Dubai

Pool E – JESS A, Abu Dhabi Sharks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 1, EC Gulf Women

Pool A – Kuwait Scorpions, Black Ruggers, Dubai Sports City Eagles, Dubai Hurricanes 2

Pool B – Emirates Firebirds, Sharjah Wanderers, RAK Rides, Beirut Aconites

Pool C – Dubai Hurricanes, Emirates Firebirds 2, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Transforma Panthers

Pool D – AUC Wolves, Dubai Hawks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf U19 Girls

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, BSAK, DESC, Al Maha

Pool B – Arabian Knights, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Abu Dhabi Harlequins

UAE Falcons Carly Lewis (captain), Emily Fensome, Kelly Loy, Isabel Affley, Jessica Cronin, Jemma Eley, Jenna Guy, Kate Lewis, Megan Polley, Charlie Preston, Becki Quigley and Sophie Siffre. Deb Jones and Lucia Sdao – coach and assistant coach.

Specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%20turbo%204-cylinder%20%2F%202.0%20turbo%204-cylinder%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20148bhp%20%2F%20328bhp%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20250Nm%20%2F%20420Nm%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TBA%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Rainbow Kesha (Kemosabe)

Match info Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)