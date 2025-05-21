Damaging week for Israeli diplomacy as allies vent criticism of Gaza war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> is enduring a week of unprecedented international pressure as major allies condemn the country’s expanding war and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/israeli-civilians-try-to-keep-aid-lorries-out-of-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/israeli-civilians-try-to-keep-aid-lorries-out-of-gaza/">blockade</a> in Gaza, paving the way for sanctions, trade boycotts and public diplomatic spats. Senior Israeli politician <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-is-killing-children-in-gaza-as-a-hobby-israeli-mp-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-is-killing-children-in-gaza-as-a-hobby-israeli-mp-says/">Yair Golan</a> warned on Tuesday that his country “is on the way to becoming a pariah state” after Canada, France and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/20/uk-slaps-sanctions-on-west-bank-settlers-after-conflict-escalates/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/05/20/uk-slaps-sanctions-on-west-bank-settlers-after-conflict-escalates/">UK</a> issued a joint statement pledging they would take “concrete actions” against Israel if it does not stop military actions in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter. Shortly afterwards, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-steps-up-row-with-uk-france-and-canada-after-sanctions-threats-over-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israel-steps-up-row-with-uk-france-and-canada-after-sanctions-threats-over-gaza-war/">sanctions </a>on seven Israeli citizens and organisations involved in occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/">West Bank</a> settlements. He also suspended talks on a trade deal and summoned the Israeli ambassador. The calls by some of Israel’s allies have prompted a mixture of panic and defiance in Israel, which relies a great deal on western powers for military, economic and diplomatic support. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, who faces an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israeli-army-intensifies-its-gaza-offensive-amid-civilian-evictions-and-high-death-toll/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/israeli-army-intensifies-its-gaza-offensive-amid-civilian-evictions-and-high-death-toll/">Gaza</a>, has pledged that his expanded “Gideon’s Chariot” campaign in Gaza is vital to secure complete victory over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a>, which carried out the October 7 attack on southern Israel in 2023. Diplomats whose countries are involved in the steps against Israel widely say that the events of this week mark an important moment of deterioration in relations with the Netanyahu government and signal readiness to openly apply significant pressure in the days ahead. One source described the EU’s recent actions potentially as a point after which it would be “pretty hard to turn around”. There are concerns among some Israeli politicians that the desperate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/thousands-of-babies-in-gaza-could-die-within-48-hours-without-aid-un-official-warns/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/thousands-of-babies-in-gaza-could-die-within-48-hours-without-aid-un-official-warns/">situation in Gaza</a> is making it impossible even for close allies to stand by. Mr Golan also said that Mr Netanyahu’s government is “full of vengeful types with no morals and no ability to run a country in a time of crisis [which] endangers our existence”. Since the beginning of the week, Israel has also faced 25 western nations expressing concern over the war, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sweden/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sweden/">Sweden</a>’s foreign minister attempting to implement sanctions, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/">Netherlands</a> gathering EU nations to discuss suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Any suspension could have devastating effects for Israel’s economy because the EU is its largest trading partner. After the joint UK, French and Canadian statement, Israeli Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “What I want to tell to every country, mainly those who had a colonial past: This is a proud nation, an independent nation, fighting for its existence, and we will not get any dictates from outside with regard to our national security, this should be very understood”. Following Mr Lammy’s speech in Westminster, Israeli Foreign Minsitry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said that trade discussions with the UK were already “not being advanced”. “The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction,” he added. There have been no words from the US, by far Israel’s most important ally, throughout this wave of mostly European criticism. But Axios reported on Tuesday that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/20/trump-announces-plan-to-deploy-golden-dome-air-defence-system-in-less-than-three-years/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/20/trump-announces-plan-to-deploy-golden-dome-air-defence-system-in-less-than-three-years/">President Donald Trump</a> was growing frustrated with the Gaza War and telling Mr Netanyahu to end it. “The President is frustrated about what is happening in Gaza. He wants the war to end, he wants the hostages to come home, he wants aid to go in and he wants to start rebuilding Gaza,” the outlet reported a White House official saying.