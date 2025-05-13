Hamas releases US-Israeli soldier as Washington pressures Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hamas on Monday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/12/hamas-releases-us-israeli-soldier-hostage-edan-alexander/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/12/hamas-releases-us-israeli-soldier-hostage-edan-alexander/">released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander</a> from captivity in Gaza after direct communication with the US. Mr Alexander, who was believed to be the last US citizen among the living hostages held by the group, was released "as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip”, Hamas said. US President Donald Trump called Mr Alexander's release “a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/qatar-and-egypt-say-gaza-war-mediation-efforts-continuing-despite-escalation/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/qatar-and-egypt-say-gaza-war-mediation-efforts-continuing-despite-escalation/">Qatar and Egypt</a> – to put an end to this very brutal war and return all living hostages and remains to their loved ones”. Political analyst Salah Abed Al Atti told <i>The National</i> that the release is a significant breakthrough in efforts to end the war in Gaza. “This agreement represents a crack in the deadlock, with Israel pushing for a partial deal while Hamas continues to insist on a comprehensive agreement," he said. “This US-mediated breakthrough suggests a growing recognition in Washington that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the primary obstacle to a resolution.” "This is a very moving moment – Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and we embrace his family. This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by President Trump. This is a winning combination," Mr Netanyahu said. "I spoke to President Trump today. He told me: 'I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close co-operation' to achieve all of our war goals: to release all the hostages, and to defeat Hamas." Mr Alexander's release, Mr Al Atti added, represents a gesture of goodwill by Hamas, and has been strategically timed to prevent further escalation of the Israeli ground offensive and support broader de-escalation efforts. “The success of this initiative now depends on wise political handling, the leveraging of Arab diplomacy and tactful navigation of the growing divergences between US and Israeli objectives,” he said. Political analyst Talal Abu Rokba told <i>The National </i>that the approach being taken by the US is "part of a larger strategy that places Israeli security interests at its core". “Yet, it also aims to preserve a delicate regional balance, reminiscent of the framework laid out by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the 1970s,” he added. Mr Abu Rokba noted that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-gulf-middle-east-trip/">Trump administration’s Middle East policy</a> is closely tied to its ambition to restore US economic supremacy. “Trump views global peacebuilding and conflict resolution as tools to reinvigorate the US economy and reassert its global dominance, particularly following what his administration sees as weakened leadership under [former president Joe] Biden.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/netanyahu-dragging-us-into-middle-east-disaster-says-iranian-foreign-minister/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/netanyahu-dragging-us-into-middle-east-disaster-says-iranian-foreign-minister/">Mr Netanyahu</a> on Monday said that Mr Alexander's release will not lead to a ceasefire in Gaza or the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons. The agreement, Mr Abu Rokba said, does not require Israel to commit to ending hostilities or engage in postwar planning for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. “Hamas’s vision of a ‘day after’ agreement, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal and cessation of aggression, is not addressed here. “Instead, this is a partial deal that may serve as a precursor to a broader agreement, possibly along the lines of the earlier proposal by [US special envoy Steven] Witkoff. “This American approach allows <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/05/09/whats-at-risk-under-israels-planned-gaza-offensive/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/05/09/whats-at-risk-under-israels-planned-gaza-offensive/">Israel</a> to maintain its full strategic posture in Gaza, while offering Hamas a chance to step back from maximalist demands. It preserves a civilian role for Hamas in governing Gaza while requiring the group to relinquish military control. It may not fulfil either side’s ultimate vision, but it offers a pragmatic middle ground.” Writing on social media, analyst Taysir Abed offered a more pessimistic view. “Some believe the release might pressure Israel into a deal or embarrass it into ending the war, but I disagree,” he said. “In Trump’s worldview, the release of Edan signals a green light for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. “Trump operates solely from an ‘America First’ mindset, whether in politics, economics or hostages.”