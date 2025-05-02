Iraqi PM says Syria's presence at Arab summit crucial for regional stability

Iraq will play a pivotal role in attempting to present solutions to regional crises during the Arab League summit this month, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Friday, adding that Syria's attendance at the talks was significant.

Baghdad will host the summit on May 17, the first time it has done so in more than a decade. Regional issues such as Israel's war on Gaza, Iran-US nuclear talks and reinstating Syria's role in the Middle East are expected to be discussed.

"Iraq will not be just a host country for the Arab summit, it will take initiative in presenting solutions to the various crises and challenges confronting the region," Mr Al Sudani told local media.

The summit is expected to give Arab states the chance to negotiate on regional co-operation, reconstruction efforts and security.

The Prime Minister sent an official invitation to Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara to attend the summit, sparking sharp political divisions in Iraq. Formerly known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani, Mr Al Shara joined Al Qaeda insurgents battling US forces in Iraq after the American-led invasion in 2003. He still faces a warrant for his arrest on terrorism charges in the country.

However, Mr Al Sudani stressed the importance of Syria’s participation in the summit. “The presence of the Syrian President is essential – regardless of the political process or the nature of the change – as it offers an opportunity to present a new vision for Syria to the Arab world,” he said.

He said the majority of "Arab states are eager to see Syria emerge from the prolonged hardship it has endured”.

Baghdad "will spare no effort in supporting Syria and in respecting its sovereign choices,” he added.

The leaders have exchanged a phone call since Mr Al Shara's takeover of Damascus in December. Despite a relatively peaceful transition of power, the new authorities are repeatedly tested by sectarian violence and Israel's interference in the country.

Many Iraqi and regional stakeholders see the invitation to the Syrian president as an opportunity to bolster Baghdad’s image as a hub for regional diplomacy.

During the past few years, Iraq, which has strong ties with the US and Iran, has sought to position itself as a regional mediator. It hosted talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia before they reached a deal to normalise ties.

