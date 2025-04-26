Syria’s Al Shara meets Iraqi delegation in Damascus after controversy over summit invitation

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara met an Iraqi delegation in Damascus on Friday to discuss reviving an oil pipeline through Syria to Mediterranean ports, Iraq's state news agency reported.

The delegation, led by the head of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service, Hamid Al Shatri, also discussed counter-terrorism co-operation, border security and the expansion of trade ties, Syria’s state-run Sana news agency reported.

Mr Al Shatri delivered a letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani inviting Mr Al Shara to attend the Arab summit in Baghdad on May 17, Sana added. Mr Al Sudani’s decision to invite Mr Al Shara to the talks caused political controversy in Iraq. Mr Al Shara has not yet confirmed plans to attend.

His past affiliations with Al Qaeda have raised concerns in Iraq, mainly among Iran-aligned Shiite factions and influential militias that supported former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad during the civil war. These groups have voiced opposition to Mr Al Shara's attendance and have referred to an outstanding Iraqi arrest warrant for terrorism-related charges.

Formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani, Mr Al Shara joined Al Qaeda’s ranks in Iraq after the US-led invasion in 2003.

Iran – Mr Al Assad’s main ally during the war and a country that used Syrian territory for arms transfers to Hezbollah in Lebanon – is widely considered to be the primary regional loser after the Assad regime was overthrown in December.

Mr Al Sudani this month held talks with Mr Al Shara in Qatar, their first meeting since the downfall of Mr Al Assad after more than 13 years of civil war.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of wheat provided by the Iraqi government arrived in Syria on Friday, through Al Bukamal border crossing. About 55 lorries loaded with wheat entered Syria as part of the humanitarian co-operation between the two countries, Sana reported. Iraq said it would ship 220,000 tonnes of wheat as “a gift", Syrian media said on Friday, quoting the director of the General Organisation for Grains.

Last month, Syria procured about 100,000 tonnes of wheat in what is believed to be the first large-scale purchase tender since the new government took power in Damascus.

