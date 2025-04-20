Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara speaks at a national dialogue conference in Damascus in February. Photo: Sana
Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara speaks at a national dialogue conference in Damascus in February. Photo: Sana

News

MENA

Iraqi MPs try to block Syria’s Al Shara from Arab Summit in Baghdad

Opposition growing to leader's visit next month over his past links to Al Qaeda in Iraq

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 20, 2025