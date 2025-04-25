Pope Francis funeral: Thousands arrive at Vatican to pay respects

<b>World leaders send condolences after </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/"><b>Pope's death</b></a> Tens of thousands of people from around the world began gathering at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the funeral of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/a-voice-of-compassion-hundreds-pay-tribute-to-pope-francis-at-abrahamic-family-house/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/a-voice-of-compassion-hundreds-pay-tribute-to-pope-francis-at-abrahamic-family-house/">Pope Francis</a>, who died at the age of 88 following a stroke and heart failure. The funeral will start on Saturday at 10am local time, with the casket displayed in the square in front of St Peter’s Basilica, and will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals. The ceremony has drawn an extensive list of international dignitaries, including at least 50 heads of state, 10 reigning monarchs, and 130 national delegations. US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Britain’s Prince William have confirmed they will attend. From the Middle East, Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, home to a sizeable Christian community, arrived in Rome on Friday to attend the ceremony. Pope Francis lay in state for three days at St Peter’s Basilica, where more than 100,000 people from around the world came to pay their final respects. Many, like Anna Tabat, waited for hours before being able to enter the Basilica. "We went at 5am just to see him,” said Ms Tabat, a Filipina who has been living in Italy for 16 years, speaking to <i>The National</i>. “I was lucky because I got to pray next to his coffin for 30 minutes. I wanted to cry.” During the three days leading up to the funeral, emotion was palpable. For many of the faithful, Pope Francis was seen as a transformative figure, committed to giving a voice to the marginalised. “It is really very, very important for me to be here at the funeral of Pope Francis to bid him farewell,” said Father Bagare Matthew from South Sudan. “I’m speaking with tears in my eyes, tears of happiness and sorrow, because we have lost Pope Francis, the man who stood for peace, who valued us, and who believed that we South Sudanese could live better lives than we do now.” The pontiff was seen as a leading voice in calling for ending some of the world’s deadliest conflicts, including in war-torn South Sudan, which he visited in 2023. The public viewing closed at 7pm on Friday, and the Pope’s coffin was sealed at 8pm during a private ceremony led by senior cardinals. From St Peter's Square, the casket will be transferred to the Basilica of St Mary Major, where Pope Francis will be buried in a “simple tomb” according to his will. He is the first pontiff in more than a century to be buried outside the Vatican. “The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus,” the pontiff said in his will, published by the Vatican. The funeral of Pope Francis is expected to move away from the traditional pomp associated with papal funerals. Last year, he significantly simplified the funeral rites, breaking with centuries-old practices. He requested, for instance, a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc, instead of the three nesting coffins made of cypress, lead and oak traditionally used. Additionally, his casket was not raised on a platform, as had been the case with previous popes. For many, this simple funeral reflects the values of humility and simplicity that he was praised for upholding throughout his papacy. “Of course, his lifestyle was very simple. He wanted it that way. He has wanted to be close to the people and did not want to live secluded where the public couldn’t reach him,” Lebanese priest Father Youssef Chedid, Procurator General of the Antonine Maronite Order to the Holy See, told <i>The National. </i> “The Pope used to be a figure you could not approach; but Pope Francis made sure he was approachable.”