The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Wednesday's Mass held for the late Pope Francis. Reuters
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Wednesday's Mass held for the late Pope Francis. Reuters

News

MENA

Holy Land bids farewell to Pope Francis who cared for the region until death

Late pontiff was a strong supporter of Gaza throughout the war

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

April 23, 2025